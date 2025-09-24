Avant Homes agrees £5m Vico Homes deal to deliver 25 new homes at Altofts Acres in Wakefield

Housebuilder Avant Homes West Yorkshire is constructing 25 new homes for Vico Homes at Altofts Acres in Wakefield after agreeing a £5m deal with the housing provider.

The partnership demonstrates Avant Homes’ ongoing delivery of its multi-tenure strategy and the deal with Vico Homes is a package of S106 and Homes England grant-funded affordable homes.

Avant Homes’ multi-tenure strategy seeks to maximise housing supply though the provision of quality new homes for private sale, the private rental sector (PRS) and additional affordable housing.

The housing mix being delivered comprises a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and two-bedroom detached bungalows.

Deal - Avant Homes is constructing 25 new homes in Wakefield for Vico Homes (CGI indicative of house types)

The first homes are anticipated to be handed over to Vico Homes in early 2026, with all the homes expected to be completed by autumn 2027.

The deal is the latest in the partnership between Avant Homes and Vico Homes. The housebuilder is currently constructing homes for the social housing provider in Edenthorpe, near Doncaster, as well in Birdwell and Dodworth, both near Barnsley.

Commenting on the partnership deal, Avant Homes group head of affordable housing delivery, Phil Lacey, said: “Providing quality new homes for everyone is what underpins the vision for our multi-tenure strategy.

“This latest deal with Vico Homes at Altofts Acres is evidence of this vision in action and will deliver new affordable homes in Wakefield for those people who need them the most.

“We’re committed to creating long-term partnerships with social housing providers and look forward to continuing our relationship with Vico Homes to deliver further affordable homes.

Avant Homes has secured a near term pipeline of more than 1,000 affordable homes to be delivered across 17 developments. This is in addition to more than 300 Section 106 affordable homes which are currently under construction.

The housebuilder’s new homes typically have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of B or above, which is considered excellent for energy efficiency.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire currently has live developments ranging from Odette’s Point in Keighley to Sorby Park in Waverley.

Joel Owen, director of development and growth at Vico Homes, said: “We are pleased with this excellent partnership with Avant Homes, providing much needed affordable homes in Wakefield.

“At Vico Homes, we’re committed to growth, ensuring more people have an affordable home that meets their needs. We’re investing £300 million to deliver 1,500 new high-quality affordable homes over the next three years, partnerships like this are fundamental to meet these goals.”

Avant Homes operates across the north of England, the Midlands, Scotland and South Wales. The housebuilder’s ambition is to grow its multi-tenure business further across its existing regions and beyond.

The company is headquartered in Barlborough, near Chesterfield, and has regional operating companies located in Wetherby, Wakefield, Sunderland, Nottingham, Eccles, Coalville, Pontypridd and Edinburgh.

Avant Homes Group is committed to securing sustainable growth through private for sale, PRS and additional affordable housing. This better serves customers and communities, particularly where the cost of living has increased and affordability is stretched.

The housebuilder has invested in the internal expertise to develop and deliver strategic relationships with PRS investors as well as affordable housing providers.

Avant Homes Group is also committed to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities in line with its vision to construct and sell “quality homes, for everyone.”

The housebuilder’s ESG strategy recognises its obligations to all stakeholders to deliver a sustainable future. Avant Homes’ house types are significantly more energy efficient compared to existing housing stock and appeal to a wide range of customers with different affordability requirements.

For further information visit www.avanthomes.co.uk