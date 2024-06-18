Fabulous Art Deco home goes up for sale in Sandal at £825,000
The unique, detached family home has a bedroom balcony feature, and a large, landscaped garden, with integral garage and private parking.
From the entrance hall, with its engineered wooden floor, is the curved living room, also with a wooden floor and with four front-facing windows. An archway leads through to the open plan living kitchen with dining area.
Units with granite worktops are fitted in the kitchen, that has a breakfast bar, and a Range cooker with black splash back and cooker hood. Integrated appliances include a full-size dishwasher and a double, stainless steel sink unit. There are sliding doors through to the landscaped rear garden.
Through an archway is the office, with French doors to outside, and there's a built-in pantry with light and shelving, and a utility room.
A modern shower room and w.c. complete the ground floor, bar the integral single garage, that has a window and a built-in work bench, plus power and light.
Four bedrooms are on the first floor, all leading off the landing, along with the house bathroom and a shelved cupboard.One bedroom has French doors to a front-facing covered balcony with cast iron railings. This room also features a double wardrobe with mirror sliding doors.
Two further bedrooms have fitted wardrobes, while the bathroom suite includes a freestanding bath and a walk-in shower unit.
An enclosed rear garden is ideal for entertaining, with an Indian stone patio, and timber steps up to the lawn with planted borders and fruit trees.
This home in Milnthorpe Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, is for sale at £825,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
