The approach to the distinctive 1930s Sandal property.

A rare chance to buy a unique 1930s Art Deco home, that has undergone a stunning renovation, has arisen in Sandal.

The unique, detached family home has a bedroom balcony feature, and a large, landscaped garden, with integral garage and private parking.

From the entrance hall, with its engineered wooden floor, is the curved living room, also with a wooden floor and with four front-facing windows. An archway leads through to the open plan living kitchen with dining area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Units with granite worktops are fitted in the kitchen, that has a breakfast bar, and a Range cooker with black splash back and cooker hood. Integrated appliances include a full-size dishwasher and a double, stainless steel sink unit. There are sliding doors through to the landscaped rear garden.

Through an archway is the office, with French doors to outside, and there's a built-in pantry with light and shelving, and a utility room.

A modern shower room and w.c. complete the ground floor, bar the integral single garage, that has a window and a built-in work bench, plus power and light.

Four bedrooms are on the first floor, all leading off the landing, along with the house bathroom and a shelved cupboard.One bedroom has French doors to a front-facing covered balcony with cast iron railings. This room also features a double wardrobe with mirror sliding doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two further bedrooms have fitted wardrobes, while the bathroom suite includes a freestanding bath and a walk-in shower unit.

The bright and spacious open plan arrangement with the living and dining kitchen.

An enclosed rear garden is ideal for entertaining, with an Indian stone patio, and timber steps up to the lawn with planted borders and fruit trees.