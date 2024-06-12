Look a round this fabulous waterside home with new kitchen and sun room

The mainly lawned gardens have a gated top section, with tiered decking that's great for entertaining, and further gated access to the water's edge.

A large garage and an outbuilding, both with power and light, give scope for a home office, studio or gym.

An entrance porch then hallway, with solid wood floors, leads into the house, the hallway having built-in storage, stairs to the first floor, a w.c. off, and an open archway to the kitchen.

The newly-fitted kitchen has units with granite worktops, while windows overlooking the gardens have granite window ledges. Integral appliances include a fridge and freezer, an electric oven with five-ring gas hob and extractor, a dishwasher, and a wine cooler. A larder adds to storage space.

Through an archway is the dining area, and from here, French doors lead into a large sun room with lantern roof and views of the garden and waterfront. Downlight spotlighting, underfloor heating and a built-in media wall also feature.

In the adjoining living room is a cosy log burner with granite hearth and stone back.

From the first floor landing, with storage and loft access, are three bedrooms and the stylish house bathroom.

Two bedrooms look over the gardens and water, one with wall panelling and built-in wardrobes. A third is L-shaped with a front window.

The front garden is block paved with raised borders of flowers and shrubs, and a side gate leads to the lawned gardens with decking.

If desired, the buyer can apply to waterways for mooring rights.

Glebe Cottage, Knottingley, is priced at £525,000, with Murphy Property Agents Ltd, Pontefract, tel. 01977 331979.

