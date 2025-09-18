Inside charming Lake View Cottage - with planning for garden room and roof terrace
Lake View Cottage combines both period charm, and contemporary style.
An entrance vestibule with a staircase up leads to a hallway, then the dining room with its decorative fireplace, tiled hearth and exposed brick chimney breast.
The beamed living room has a bay window with lake views, and a cosy log burner on a limestone hearth.
With shaker-style units, the kitchen has a chimney breast with mantel and space for a range cooker, an integrated dishwasher, exposed stone wall, and downlighting.
It also opens to the snug or breakfast area, with underfloor heating, a resin breakfast bar, and an oak staircase down.
On the lower ground floor there's utility space, a home office with exposed brick and stone walls, a shower room and rear garden access.
A first floor landing with loft access leads to a house bathroom and four bedrooms, two with cast iron fireplaces, and two with views over the park.
Within enclosed gardens are paved, slate, and lawned areas.
Double gates open to a pebbled driveway with parking. A detached stone-built garage has power and light.
The south-facing rear garden is tiered with lawned and pebbled areas, a stone-paved patio, shrubs, and an enclosed section used currently for chickens.
The country park is just a short stroll from the cottage so a great bonus for keen walkers or families with dogs.
Offers over £850,000 are invited for Lake View Cottage, Hill Top, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, by Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291 294.
