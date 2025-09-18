Inside charming Lake View Cottage - with planning for garden room and roof terrace

The approach to the stone-built cottage for sale in Newmillerdam.

With glorious views over Newmillerdam lake and park, this stone-built home has four bedrooms with planning consent for a garden room with rooftop terrace.

Lake View Cottage combines both period charm, and contemporary style.

An entrance vestibule with a staircase up leads to a hallway, then the dining room with its decorative fireplace​, tiled hearth and exposed brick chimney breast​.

​The beamed living room ​has a bay window with lake views, and a cosy log burner on a limestone hearth​.

With shaker-style units, the kitchen has a chimney breast with mant​el and space for a range cooker, ​an integrated dishwasher, exposed stone wall, and downlighting.

​It also opens to the snug or breakfast area, ​with underfloor heating, a resin breakfast bar, and an oak staircase down.

On the lower ground floor there's utility space, a home office with exposed brick and stone walls, a shower room and rear garden access.

A first floor landing with loft access leads to a house bathroom and four bedrooms, two with cast iron fireplaces, and two with views over the park.

Some of the cottage's windows look out over Newmillerdam Country Park and lake.

Within enclosed gardens are paved, slate, and lawned areas.

Double gates open to a pebbled driveway with parking. A detached stone-built garage has power and light.

The south-facing rear garden is tiered with lawned and pebbled areas, a stone-paved patio, shrubs, and an enclosed section used currently for chickens.

The country park is just a short stroll from the cottage so a great bonus for keen walkers or families with dogs.

A bright reception room with ceiling beams, a feature fireplace and stunning views.

Offers over £850,000 are invited for ​Lake View Cottage, Hill Top, Newmillerdam, Wakefield​, by Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291 294.