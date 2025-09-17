Inside luxurious High Ackworth home with pool, on the market for £1.8m

This stunning indoor pool is part of the home's leisure facilities.

With a stunning rural backdrop, this stand-out five-bedroom period home in High Ackworth is both luxurious and practical.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a plot of almost 1.4 acres, the detached property with landscaped gardens includes a private indoor pool with jacuzzi, a home bar, a gym and a games room.

With a triple garage and ample driveway parking, this home of exceptional space is also ideal for entertaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​From a grand entrance hall ​with marble fireplace and seating area​,​ and w.c. off, ​an oak stair​case ris​es to the landing​.

A side hallway ​leads to ​a utility, ​then the​ high spec kitchen​ with breakfast room opens to a pantry, sun room, and dining room.

F​eatured within the kitchen is an island with granite breakfast bar, oak cabinets with granite worktops, and integrated appliances

The living room​ has French doors to the garden, a marble fireplace, and period decor detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​There's a study​ with shelving and wood wall panelling, ​then the ​bay-fronted games room​ has a wooden media wall, ​a fitted bar and oak steps to the pool room.

The approach to the £1.8m High Ackworth property.

​The indoor pool ​with separate jacuzzi​ has a control room and two showers.

A​bove the pool is a vaulted ceiling with LED strip uplighting: sliding doors open to the garden.

To the first floor, the principal bedroom ​has two walk-in wardrobes, an en suite shower room and​ a private balcony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​One other bedroom of the five has an en suite shower room. Another has an en suite w.c.​, while the main bathroom with marble features has a bath with water jets.

The high spec kitchen has oak cabinets, granite surfaces and integrated appliances.

​The front garden is lawn​ed with mature trees and shrubs​, while a block​-paved driveway leads to the triple detached garage with electric doors, power, lighting, and an external w.c..

​A water fountain features in the rear garden​ with its stretches of lawn, trees, patios, canopied seating and planted borders​.

Despite its rural setting, the house has many local amenities ranging from reputable schools, to shops and pubs, with equally good transport links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This home in Pontefract Road, High Ackworth, Pontefract​, is for sale at £1,800,000, with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291294.

An overview of the rear of the High Ackworth property.