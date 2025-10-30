Inside lovely period home with stunning kitchen, luxury bathroom and fine features throughout

Within a much sought after residential area, the four to five bedroom property on Queens Drive in Ossett successfully blends modern design with period charm, and has extensive landscaped gardens, with dual driveways.
It has, says the agent, both 'versatility and future potential'.
The home's flexible accommodation includes an attractive hallway with Karndean flooring, entered through a feature oak door.
An elegant living room with French doors to the rear garden has a cast iron gas fire, while a further sitting room displays a feature fireplace and lovely bay window.
There's a formal dining room with a modern Smeg gas fire, and oak flooring.
An office or study could also function as a fifth bedroom, and there's a useful ground floor w.c..
The open-plan kitchen with breakfast room is stunning, with bespoke wooden units, quartz work surfaces, and integrated appliances that include a Bosch combi microwave and Range cooker space.
Bi-folding doors open to the rear garden, allowing for indoor to outdoor living and entertaining in the summer.
Four bedrooms on the first floor include a large principal bedroom and a luxury family bathroom with a jacuzzi whirlpool bath, a shower cubicle with body jets, and a bidet. Beautifully landscaped front and rear gardens have manicured lawns and established borders, while two driveway entrances provide ample parking and turning space.
A detached two-storey garage is equipped with power, lighting, and flexible space above.
This building could easily be converted to an annexe or home office, subject to any necessary planning approval.
The house is within easy reach of schools and other local amenities, including a weekly market.
This home in Queens Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, is for sale at £640,000, with Hodsons, Wakefield, tel. 01924 200544.
