Inside magnificent historic home with a restored air raid bunker among its features

An overview of the exceptional property for sale in a prime Pontefract location.

This unique detached home, set within a historic landmark building, ​has been carefully refurbished and is both luxurious and practical.

With exceptional family space, All Saints School House also lends itself well to entertaining, and is close to amenities in Pontefract town centre.

A Gothic-style door with stone arch opens to the reception hall, which leads on to a grand living room​ with beamed ceiling, that ​has a contemporary style media wall and a cast iron wood-burning stove​ within a brick fireplace.

​There's a formal dining room​ with a panelled wall, mullion window and stone former fireplace​, and this leads through to a ​beamed, yet contemporary style kitchen​ with fitted units and integrated dishwasher, ​that has an archway through to an adjoining breakfast room​. This ​opens to a sheltered courtyard.

​Further ground floor rooms include a utility​, a home office with bespoke fitted furniture by Sharps​, and a guest bedroom​​ with fitted wardrobes, that is opposite a wet room.

​A spacious games room​ with dado panelling can accommodate a full​-size snooker table​, and opens to the ​courtyard​.

From the first floor gallery landing is a main bedroom with beam​s and trusse​s to the ceiling,​ fitted wardrobes, and a modern en suite shower room.

​There are two further beamed bedrooms, a​nd a shower room​ off a​n inner landing that leads out to a glazed bridge​ to the garden.

​From a separate staircase are two further first floor bedrooms, ​and a family bathroom.

Automated double gates lead in to the property with block-paved parking and an electric car charging point.

To the rear is the courtyard, then an expansive lawned garden with shrub borders and mature trees.

A special feature is a former underground air raid bunker that has been restored to provide versatile space that could be used for anything from a home gym to storage.

All Saints' School House was a charity school that opened around 1710. In 1816, the charity was converted to a national school and educated about 170 children.

This home in South Baileygate, Pontefract​, is priced at £825,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.