Inside magnificent historic home with a restored air raid bunker among its features
With exceptional family space, All Saints School House also lends itself well to entertaining, and is close to amenities in Pontefract town centre.
A Gothic-style door with stone arch opens to the reception hall, which leads on to a grand living room with beamed ceiling, that has a contemporary style media wall and a cast iron wood-burning stove within a brick fireplace.
There's a formal dining room with a panelled wall, mullion window and stone former fireplace, and this leads through to a beamed, yet contemporary style kitchen with fitted units and integrated dishwasher, that has an archway through to an adjoining breakfast room. This opens to a sheltered courtyard.
Further ground floor rooms include a utility, a home office with bespoke fitted furniture by Sharps, and a guest bedroom with fitted wardrobes, that is opposite a wet room.
A spacious games room with dado panelling can accommodate a full-size snooker table, and opens to the courtyard.
From the first floor gallery landing is a main bedroom with beams and trusses to the ceiling, fitted wardrobes, and a modern en suite shower room.
There are two further beamed bedrooms, and a shower room off an inner landing that leads out to a glazed bridge to the garden.
From a separate staircase are two further first floor bedrooms, and a family bathroom.
Automated double gates lead in to the property with block-paved parking and an electric car charging point.
To the rear is the courtyard, then an expansive lawned garden with shrub borders and mature trees.
A special feature is a former underground air raid bunker that has been restored to provide versatile space that could be used for anything from a home gym to storage.
All Saints' School House was a charity school that opened around 1710. In 1816, the charity was converted to a national school and educated about 170 children.
This home in South Baileygate, Pontefract, is priced at £825,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-attractive-energy-efficient-home-with-south-facing-gardens-4881321