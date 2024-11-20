An aerial view of the stunning property for sale in the village of Badsworth.An aerial view of the stunning property for sale in the village of Badsworth.
Peek inside this high spec, light-filled home with four bathrooms

By Sally Burton
Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:49 GMT
This bespoke property within the pretty village of Badsworth was built in 2008, and is a five-bedroom, high spec home designed by Transform Architects.

Its sizable plot has a private gated entrance with a block-paved driveway that can accommodate several vehicles, and a private, south-facing rear lawned garden and patio.

A​ spacious reception hall​ leads to ​an open plan living kitche​n, ​along with a formal lounge, ​a cloakroom​ with w​.c. and ​two double bedrooms ​that share a ​'Jack ​and Jill​' en​ suite bathroom.

All rooms ​to the rear of the property have ​either French or bi-fold doors to the outdoor patio​.

The large​ living kitchen ​is sleek and stylish with fitted units, corian and granite work surfaces, two double ovens, ​a fridge​ freezer and dishwasher​. ​

The dining and seating area ​has bi-fold doors to ​outside, and leads to an office​ or playroom, ​and a utility​ room with​ built​-in fridge​ freezer, ​that opens to​ the integral garage that has​ an Ohme EV Car Charger.

A turned oak staircase with glass balustrade and feature lighting​ leads up to the first floor, and three further bedrooms:

​The ma​in bedroom ​has a dressing room and​ a plush en-suite with ​a sunken bath, walk-in shower and twin ​washbasins.​ Velux windows​ attract plenty of natural light.

​Another king-sized guest bedroom ​has dormer and velux windows​, then there's a single bedroom, and the house bathroom​, ​with a free standing bath.

​The large​, south​-facing sun terrace​ to the rear of the property is ideal for entertaining​.

Steps and a ramp lead down to a​n extensive, private lawned garden​, with a versatile summer house supplied with power and wate​r, and a gravelled seating area.

Kildare, New Road, Badsworth​, is for sale at £950,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.

A front view of the bespoke property.

1. Kildare, New Road, Badsworth​

A front view of the bespoke property.

A welcoming entrance hall leads on to ground floor rooms.

2. Kildare, New Road, Badsworth​

A welcoming entrance hall leads on to ground floor rooms.

The impressive open plan living kitchen.

3. Kildare, New Road, Badsworth​

The impressive open plan living kitchen.

The relaxed seating area with bi-fold doors to outside.

4. Kildare, New Road, Badsworth​

The relaxed seating area with bi-fold doors to outside.

