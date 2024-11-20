Peek inside this high spec, light-filled home with four bathrooms

Its sizable plot has a private gated entrance with a block-paved driveway that can accommodate several vehicles, and a private, south-facing rear lawned garden and patio.
A spacious reception hall leads to an open plan living kitchen, along with a formal lounge, a cloakroom with w.c. and two double bedrooms that share a 'Jack and Jill' en suite bathroom.
All rooms to the rear of the property have either French or bi-fold doors to the outdoor patio.
The large living kitchen is sleek and stylish with fitted units, corian and granite work surfaces, two double ovens, a fridge freezer and dishwasher.
The dining and seating area has bi-fold doors to outside, and leads to an office or playroom, and a utility room with built-in fridge freezer, that opens to the integral garage that has an Ohme EV Car Charger.
A turned oak staircase with glass balustrade and feature lighting leads up to the first floor, and three further bedrooms:
The main bedroom has a dressing room and a plush en-suite with a sunken bath, walk-in shower and twin washbasins. Velux windows attract plenty of natural light.
Another king-sized guest bedroom has dormer and velux windows, then there's a single bedroom, and the house bathroom, with a free standing bath.
The large, south-facing sun terrace to the rear of the property is ideal for entertaining.
Steps and a ramp lead down to an extensive, private lawned garden, with a versatile summer house supplied with power and water, and a gravelled seating area.
Kildare, New Road, Badsworth, is for sale at £950,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.
