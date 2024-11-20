Its sizable plot has a private gated entrance with a block-paved driveway that can accommodate several vehicles, and a private, south-facing rear lawned garden and patio.

A​ spacious reception hall​ leads to ​an open plan living kitche​n, ​along with a formal lounge, ​a cloakroom​ with w​.c. and ​two double bedrooms ​that share a ​'Jack ​and Jill​' en​ suite bathroom.

All rooms ​to the rear of the property have ​either French or bi-fold doors to the outdoor patio​.

The large​ living kitchen ​is sleek and stylish with fitted units, corian and granite work surfaces, two double ovens, ​a fridge​ freezer and dishwasher​. ​

The dining and seating area ​has bi-fold doors to ​outside, and leads to an office​ or playroom, ​and a utility​ room with​ built​-in fridge​ freezer, ​that opens to​ the integral garage that has​ an Ohme EV Car Charger.

A turned oak staircase with glass balustrade and feature lighting​ leads up to the first floor, and three further bedrooms:

​The ma​in bedroom ​has a dressing room and​ a plush en-suite with ​a sunken bath, walk-in shower and twin ​washbasins.​ Velux windows​ attract plenty of natural light.

​Another king-sized guest bedroom ​has dormer and velux windows​, then there's a single bedroom, and the house bathroom​, ​with a free standing bath.

​The large​, south​-facing sun terrace​ to the rear of the property is ideal for entertaining​.

Steps and a ramp lead down to a​n extensive, private lawned garden​, with a versatile summer house supplied with power and wate​r, and a gravelled seating area.

Kildare, New Road, Badsworth​, is for sale at £950,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.

1 . Kildare, New Road, Badsworth​ A front view of the bespoke property. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Kildare, New Road, Badsworth​ A welcoming entrance hall leads on to ground floor rooms. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Kildare, New Road, Badsworth​ The impressive open plan living kitchen. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Kildare, New Road, Badsworth​ The relaxed seating area with bi-fold doors to outside. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales