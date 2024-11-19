See inside this High Ackworth home with garden by award winning designer

Its pebbled driveway provides parking, and there’s a front garden.

Set over three floors, the property has a porch with stained glass window, and a hallway with original ceiling mouldings, arches and corbels.

A living room with wooden floor has a sash window with shutters, and its brick and stone fireplace holds a dual fuel burner.

A stone archway leads to a lounge with a stone floor, exposed stone walls, and ceiling beams., with French doors to the rear garden.

In the dining room is an open fireplace with a stone mantle, brick back and stone hearth.

An impressive kitchen with ceiling timbers has fitted units with granite worktops, and integral appliances. It has underfloor heating, and French doors open to a patio and the garden.

From the first floor landing are three bedrooms and a house bathroom, plus stairs up.

One bedroom with en suite shower room has a cast iron fireplace and built-in wardrobes.

In the main bathroom is a free-standing bath, and a shower unit. A cast iron decorative fireplace features, with a vaulted ceiling.

Above, bedroom four, with original timbers, is currently used as a tv room, with eaves storage.

Its en suite shower room includes a vanity washbasin unit, and an original brick wall and chimney.

The private rear garden, designed by gardener, author and broadcaster, Chris Beardshaw, includes mature plants and trees, plus a stone patio with a natural well. A top tier has seating and lawned space.

This home in Pon​tefract Road, High Ackworth, West Yorkshire​, is priced at £625,000, with Murphy Property Agents Ltd, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, tel. 01977 331979.

1 . Pon​tefract Road, High Ackworth, West Yorkshire​ A view of the property's landscaped rear garden.

2 . Pon​tefract Road, High Ackworth, West Yorkshire​ The kitchen is the heart of the home and has fitted units with granite worktops.

3 . Pon​tefract Road, High Ackworth, West Yorkshire​ A bright dining area with feature fireplace.