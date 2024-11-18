Inside this lovely old cottage in Wakefield hotspot - with every modern comfort

Its elevated position means it has amazing views, and with its attractive tiered garden is a versatile garden room.

The four double-bedroom property has an entrance hall with boot room, made bright by a roof lantern, and, ;ike many rooms, iswarmed by underfloor heating.

Oak doors lead on to a modern shower room, a plant room, and the open plan dining kitchen and family room.The kitchen ​has high​-gloss ​units, with quality appliances, and an integrated smart TV function​.

​There's a pantry unit and a breakfast island​, an exposed stone wall, then a seamless transition to dining and family ​areas, the former having bifold doors with integral blinds, ​that lead out to a patio.​

Two beamed bedrooms are at this level, one being double aspect, with a window seat, and a modern en suite shower room.

The sitting room​, with oak parquet flooring, and exposed ​ceiling beams​, has twin windows with quaint window seats​, and open views. The focal point is an inglenook stone fireplace holding ​a Clearview, multi​-fuel stove.

​An oak stair​case leads to the first floo​r landing w​ith its exposed timber truss​es, a part​-exposed stone wall and oak flooring, with access to two double bedrooms and the house bathroom.

An en suite bedroom​ with a period stone ​and cast iron fireplace ​​has a vaulted ceiling​, fitted wardrobes and a​ contemporary shower room.

The house bathroom ​includes a double​-ended​, roll top bathtub​, and a wet-room​ style shower ​within its suite.

​Front gardens have two​ elevated lawn​s, and a stone​-flagged pathway​ to the front door​, with its date stone reading 1654.

The​re's a sheltered patio​ to the side, and to the rear is an Indian stone flagged seating area with glazed balustrade​ that enjoys views across the valley.

The versatile studio ​with sliding patio doors​, has an extractor fan and a wall​-mounted electric heater​.

​To the left of the​ cottage is an impressive entertainment space with a​ patio​, waterfall feature, spotlighting, tree​s and timber privacy panelling. ​There are external lights, plug points, and tap.

​An additional stairwell leads to a seating area ​with views stretching to Emley Moor.

​The driveway provides parking for multiple vehicles and a further drivewa​y accessed off Henry Stree​t leads to the garage.

​The Cottage, Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam​, Wakefield, is priced at £900,000, with Simon Blyth, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.

