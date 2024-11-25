See inside this attractive, energy-efficient home with south-facing gardens

Its many features include a spacious living area with a balcony to the rear, that looks out over miles of scenery.

With an exceptional energy rating, provided by an 18 solar panel system with battery storage system, the property has reduced energy costs of around £400 per annum, and a low carbon footprint, together with cutting edge installation, high performance windows, EV charging point and renewable energy systems.

An entrance hall with a Yorkshire stone flagged floor has a rustic brick arch with glazed mezzanine above, and a shaped oak staircase leads to an inner hallway and living room. There's also access to the integral garage.

​With far reaching views​, the living room has sliding triple-glazed patio doors to a balcony, engineered oak flooring, ​a feature arch and a log burner on a stone plinth with​ a brick backdrop​. ​

​It opens through to a modern kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances that include a four-ring Bosch induction hob with split level oven and grill, fridge, freezer and dishwasher. The sink unit has a Quooker tap, and there's a peninsula breakfast bar, and outdoor access.

​At lower ground floor level is a hallway with a utility area, oak flooring and a built-in airing cupboard with dryer unit.

A rear bedroom with built-in wardrobes has triple-glazed patio doors with access to a decked area and fabulous views. Another rear bedroom also has access to the decking through triple-glazed French doors.

A modern bathroom with feature brick archway has a deep-sunk bath and walk-in double shower, with underfloor heating.

​From the first floor landing with oak floor and chrome and glazed balustrade, is a front bedroom currently used as an office, a plant room, ​and a second staircase to the main bedroom with walk-in wardrobes, and en suite shower room.

The plant room houses the home battery providing an emergency power supply in case of a power cut, solar equipment, the MVHR ventilation and heat recovery system, CAT 6 data cabling and fibre broadband connection.

To the front of the property ​is a driveway and parking for ​six to eight vehicles​, plus exterior security lighting and an EV charging point.

The rear south​-facing garden ​is lawned and enclosed with a decked seating area, ​and a balcony above​.

A garage with remote-contr​ol doors​ has power, light and a water tap.

​Offers over £650,000 are invited for this home in Barnsley Road, Flockton, Wakefield, for sale with Bramleys Estate Agents, Huddersfield.

