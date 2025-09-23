This luxurious home with its own leisure suite and landscaped grounds is for sale at £3.5m.placeholder image
Inside £3.5m 'palatial' home with luxury leisure suite for sale in Ackworth

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 12:34 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 12:36 BST
This fabulous property, that became home to singer Dorothy Squires in her later years, is on the market at £3,500,000.

A sweeping driveway flanked by mature trees wends to reveal the stunning Ackworth Lodge and its landscaped gardens.

The property's high ceilinged hallway leads on to reception rooms that include a bright, bay-fronted living room, then a study or home office.

Living spaces connect across the ground floor, from the dining room with exposed oak beams, to a spacious family room, and a stunning south-facing sunroom that has French doors out to manicured lawns.

A country style, oak-beamed kitchen has a cast-iron AGA and stained-glass doors, and is the central hub of the spectacular home.

One exquisite feature is a private leisure and entertainment wing with a heated indoor pool framed by a vaulted, oak-beamed ceiling, and Ackworth stone.

Adjacent spa facilities include a sauna, steam room, and changing suites, while above, a snooker room with full-size table has a private bar overlooking the pool.

Seven spacious bedrooms include a principal suite overlooking the garden, with a luxurious en-suite, and spa-style bath.

Three bedrooms have private en-suites, and there are two house bathrooms.

Beyond the main house is a versatile, self-contained annexe with a kitchen, living space, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.

The gated courtyard provides parking, with a double garage, carport, stables, and outbuildings.

Landscaped lawns surround a large ornamental pond with a fountain, and there's a a resurfaced tennis court, and an orchard that yields apples, pears, cherries, and plums.

A ha-ha and an arched bridge lead into the parkland, with woodland trails and a paddock completing the estate.

This private country retreat is said by the agent to present a "rare opportunity to acquire a truly special property that balances grandeur, comfort, and lifestyle in perfect harmony".

Ackworth Lodge, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, West Yorkshire, has a guide price of £3,500,000, and is for sale with Fine and Country, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234881.

The stunning indoor pool that is part of the leisure provision linked to the house.

