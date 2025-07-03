Inside stunning updated period home with bright space and original, quirky features

Built with coursed stone, it has a Welsh slate roof and stands slightly forward of its neighbours.

Carefully renovated over four decades, the property has driveway parking, and a pathway between tiered lawns to the front door.

From the porch is an entrance hallway, with oak flooring that features throughout the ground floor, along with high ceilings, and deep architraves.

The sitting room has original beams, with high skirtings and picture rails. A window seat, an alcove and a fireplace all add charm, while the formal dining room with feature fireplace has stunning views, and is ideal for entertaining.

A fitted out utility or boot room has a door to the rear garden.

In the kitchen with its large sash window are appliances that include an oven, a gas hob, extractor hood and dishwasher.

The adjoining breakfast room is another light-filled space, with access to the private, walled courtyard garden.

A contemporary shower room lies off the breakfast room, with a walk-in shower, wash basin and w.c..

From the first-floor landing are four individually styled bedrooms and a family bathroom.

One double bedroom with leafy views is currently used as a study, with an arched alcove and built-in cupboard, while the main bedroom, with two large windows, has an original fireplace.

Along a hallway, a spacious guest bedroom also displays an original cast iron fireplace. Its windows overlook a hawthorn blossom.

The lawned and landscaped main garden lies to the front of the house, with stone steps through structured planting and layered beds, and a top tier patio that’s a great spot for drinks or meals.

Footpaths and bike routes fan out in all directions from this home, along the canal towpath, on countryside trails, and even on to the Leeds Country Way.

The Ferry Boat Inn, with riverside views, is a stroll away, with further amenities such as a Co-op with post office, and another store close at hand

Commuting is easy too: just five minutes to the M62, 10 minutes to the A1 and M1, and regular rail links from nearby Outwood, Wakefield Westgate and Kirkgate stations. For families, the area holds a number of well regarded schools.

​No. 16 Lake Yard, Stanley, Wakefield, is for sale at £600,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.

