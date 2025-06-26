The approach to the £1m Sandal home that's now on the market.placeholder image
Inside this £1m Sandal home with showpiece kitchen and stunning bedroom suites

This​ one-time traditional​ 1970s bungalow​, transformed to ​a high end, five-bedroom detached home in Sandal, is a versatile family property with unique features.
By Sally Burton
Published 26th Jun 2025
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 15:31 BST

A block-paved driveway with a central water fountain feature ​leads in to the grounds and up to the house with its double garage.

​From the psacius entrance hall​ is an open plan kitchen​ designed as ​'the ultimate living and party space​', that fills with light from an added orangery​.

Underneath the glass roof are dining and soft seating ​areas with garden views through self-cleaning windows, and patio doors​ leading outside.

Stylish​, neutral interiors ​include heated tiled floo​ring throughout.

I​n the kitchen are fitted units with Quartz worktops, ​and a central island with casual seating​. ​With a gas hob is a built-in grill, microwave and two ovens.

​A separate utility​ has an exterior side door, and there's a fully-tiled w.c..

In the dual aspect, L-shape lounge with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves, is a split-level floor and oak engineered wood herringbone flooring.

Across a hallway from the lounge​ is a guest suite with a large window ​overlooking the garden.

​It has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite ​with a large bathtub, shower enclosure and ​twin wash basins finished with chrome, wall-mounted taps.

​Above the guest suite and garage ​are two further bedrooms​, with one currently​ used as an office​, with fitted corner desks​.

Bedroom fou​r has a shower room opposite so the two rooms​ could​ potentially form a​n independent studio​.

The luxurious and recently converted first floor main suite has skylights dotted along the apex of the roof​, and follows through to ​a gym which could also ​be used as a nursery​ or playroom.

Across the private hallway of the suite​ is a plush dressing room with picture windows​, and wardrobe storage.

​Its dream en-suite​ has a free​-standing double-ended ​bath tub, and a walk-in rainfall shower​, with vanity cupboards and heated towel rails.

The private garden is surrounded by a​ boundary wall ​with mature trees​.

An​ attractive Indian stone patio, modest lawn and curated flower beds are designed to be low maintenance​.

​​​Cleevethorpe House, Cleevethorpe Grove, Sandal, Wakefield, is for sale at £1,000,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 80247​7​.

A rear view of the property desribed as 'immaculate' by the agents.

A rear view of the property desribed as 'immaculate' by the agents.

The stunning modern kitchen with large central island.

The stunning modern kitchen with large central island.

Bright and airy dining space within the open plan arrangement.

Bright and airy dining space within the open plan arrangement.

Ground floor open plan areas with the orangery to the rear.

Ground floor open plan areas with the orangery to the rear.

