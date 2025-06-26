A block-paved driveway with a central water fountain feature ​leads in to the grounds and up to the house with its double garage.

​From the psacius entrance hall​ is an open plan kitchen​ designed as ​'the ultimate living and party space​', that fills with light from an added orangery​.

Underneath the glass roof are dining and soft seating ​areas with garden views through self-cleaning windows, and patio doors​ leading outside.

Stylish​, neutral interiors ​include heated tiled floo​ring throughout.

I​n the kitchen are fitted units with Quartz worktops, ​and a central island with casual seating​. ​With a gas hob is a built-in grill, microwave and two ovens.

​A separate utility​ has an exterior side door, and there's a fully-tiled w.c..

In the dual aspect, L-shape lounge with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves, is a split-level floor and oak engineered wood herringbone flooring.

Across a hallway from the lounge​ is a guest suite with a large window ​overlooking the garden.

​It has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite ​with a large bathtub, shower enclosure and ​twin wash basins finished with chrome, wall-mounted taps.

​Above the guest suite and garage ​are two further bedrooms​, with one currently​ used as an office​, with fitted corner desks​.

Bedroom fou​r has a shower room opposite so the two rooms​ could​ potentially form a​n independent studio​.

The luxurious and recently converted first floor main suite has skylights dotted along the apex of the roof​, and follows through to ​a gym which could also ​be used as a nursery​ or playroom.

Across the private hallway of the suite​ is a plush dressing room with picture windows​, and wardrobe storage.

​Its dream en-suite​ has a free​-standing double-ended ​bath tub, and a walk-in rainfall shower​, with vanity cupboards and heated towel rails.

The private garden is surrounded by a​ boundary wall ​with mature trees​.

An​ attractive Indian stone patio, modest lawn and curated flower beds are designed to be low maintenance​.

​​​Cleevethorpe House, Cleevethorpe Grove, Sandal, Wakefield, is for sale at £1,000,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 80247​7​.

