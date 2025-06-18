See the appealing character of this homely cottage for sale in Middlestown

With character at every turn, the charming and deceptively spacious family home is entered through a storm porch, then a beamed reception hall with understairs storage and staircase up.

The hallway leads to an L-shaped beamed and fitted kitchen with wooden units, quartz worktops, and great views across the gardens.

It has provision for a gas fired range style cooker with filter hood over, and cupboards hold space for an under counter fridge and dishwasher.

A central dining room with feature fireplace and cast iron multi-fuel stove follows through to a separate sitting room with wooden fireplace that has a brick insert, stone hearth, and holds a cast iron multi-fuel stove, then there's a separate useful study area.

A utility room and a wet room are further ground floor facilities.

To the first floor, two individually styled double bedrooms with fitted storage and sloping ceilings look out over gardens and countryside, and there's a very stylish family bathroom with a free standing, double-ended slipper bath with shower attachment.

Automated gates lead in to the property, with parking and turning space in front of a large garage block that has power and light, and an inspection pit.

There's a large and level front lawned garden, with an attractive York stone paved seating patio.

Steps then lead up to terraced lawns with a planted gazebo and open views.

The cottage sits on a good size plot of around 0.35 acres, within a much sought after residential area.

Middlestown is a lovely rural village with a good range of local shops, schools and recreational facilities.

Wakefield city centre is, however, just a short distance away, with its mainline railway station and links to the national motorway networks.

​This home in Coxley Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield​, is for sale at a price of £695,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett, tel. 01924 266555.

1 . Coxley Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield​ The approach to the two-bedroom cottage. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett Photo Sales

2 . Coxley Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield​ The beamed hallway has understairs storage, and a wooden staircase leading up to the first floor. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett Photo Sales

3 . Coxley Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield​ The beamed kitchen has wooden units with quartz worktops. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett Photo Sales

4 . Coxley Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield​ A living room with feature fireplace. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett Photo Sales