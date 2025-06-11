Inside this high spec home of modern luxury, with stunning garden and stream

Of individual design, the high spec home uses an air source heat pump, and solar panels, which together with its construction standards, give the large property remarkable efficiency while keeping running costs down.

Most of the ground floor has underfloor heating, and the heating system has zone controls.

The ​entrance hallway​ has a tiled, underheated floor, with a bespoke oak staircase to the first floor landing​.

Oak doors ​feature throughout, including to the ground floor w.c., a fitted-out utility with oak floor, and plant rooms.

An impressive kitchen with family room has Elmar (Italian) units​, with​ granite worktops​. A large​, stainless steel island ​has a sliding breakfast bar. ​

Further appliances includ​e an integrated Gaggenau fridge​ freezer a​nd wide oven, ​a SMEG dishwasher, ​and a Whirlpool oven with grill and holding drawer​.

​Open plan ​to the kitchen is a s​eating area, where natural light flo​ods in through two sets of Schuco (German) aluminium bi-folding doors​ that lead to ​a large rear patio​.

A bespoke folding door opens to the​ formal dining room​, also with bi-folding doors to the rear garden​.

A bright, airy ​lounge with engineered wooden flooring has excellent ​natural light​ from a front picture window, and a cast iron multi-fuel fire on a stone hearth​.

​The first floor landing leads to three double bedrooms,​ a family bathroom and​ a home office. ​An oak staircase rises to the second floor landing.

A boutique-style​ main bedroom ​with luxury en suite, sauna, and built-in storage, has double doors to a stunning balcony with open views.

​The final two bedrooms and shower room are above, and have Velux windows.

​A large driveway with a lawned side garden has ample parking, and two double garages have a rear staircase to a versatile annexe, that hosts solar panels​ on its roof, up to 2.3 kWH.

​Its rear lawned garden is an outstanding feature of the property, with mature trees and shrubs, a stream and pond. A patio area has external lighting, and a patio heater.

To the front of the property is an ​EV charging point.

​This home in Manor Close, Notton,​ Wakefield​, is for sale at £849,950, with Fastmove, Shipley, tel. 0333 323 2199​.

