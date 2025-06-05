Inside this super-spacious cul-de-sac home with converted attic and balcony

With timeless charm, it features a lovely oak-panelled reception hall with a gallery landing above, standard high ceilings, and elegant bay windows that allow natural light to flood into rooms, while displaying garden views.
There are four reception rooms, that include a large south-facing living room, a formal dining room overlooking the garden, a study or home office, and a private, bright conservatory that can be of flexible use.
The kitchen, with fitted units, is towards the rear of the house, with a separate, adjacent utility room and a guest w.c..
Upstairs, on the first floor, the main bedroom overlooks the gardens and has its own en-suite bathroom.
Four further double bedrooms are on this level, along with a stylish family bathroom and a separate shower room.
A converted attic offers two additional rooms that are ideal for use as storage, playrooms, or to give teenagers their own space.
One of these rooms has its own w.c. and access to a balcony.
The property's 0.59-acre plot has meticulously maintained, south-facing gardens, that have a variety of mature trees, and a large level stretch of lawn.
A private driveway provides plenty of parking space and leads to a detached double garage with automatic door.
Tucked away at the end of its peaceful cul-de-sac, the location of Arbourthorne House is convenient for most things, from lifestyle and leisure needs to travel, with Wakefield city centre, train stations and major motorway links within easy reach.
Arbourthorne House, Chevet Lane, Wakefield, West Yorkshire is for sale at a price of £1,100,000, with Fine and Country, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234881.
