Inside this super-spacious cul-de-sac home with converted attic and balcony

​With timeless charm, it features a lovely oak-panelled reception hall with a gallery landing above, standard high ceilings, and elegant bay windows that allow natural light to flood into rooms, while displaying garden views.

There are four reception rooms, that include a large south-facing living room, a formal dining room overlooking the garden, a study or home office, and a private, bright conservatory that can be of flexible use.

The kitchen, with fitted units, is​ towards the rear​ of the house, ​with a separate, adjacent​ utility room and ​a guest ​w.c..

Upstairs,​ on the first floor, the ​main bedroom overlooks the gardens and ​has its own en-suite bathroom.

Four ​further double bedrooms are ​on this level, along with a stylish family bathroom and​ a separate shower room.

A converted attic offers two additional rooms ​that are ideal for ​use as storage, playrooms, or ​to give teenagers their own space.

​One of these rooms has its own w.c. and ​access to a balcon​y.

The property's 0.59-acre plot ​has meticulously maintained, south-facing gardens, ​that have a variety of mature trees, and a large level​ stretch of lawn.

A private driveway provides ​plenty of parking ​space and leads to a detached double garage with automat​ic door.

Tucked away at the end of ​its peaceful cul-de-sac, ​the location of Arbourthorne House ​is convenient for most things, from lifestyle and leisure needs to travel, with Wakefield city centre​, train stations and major motorway links within easy reach.

Arbourthorne House, Chevet Lane, Wakefield, West Yorkshire​ is for sale at a price of £1,100,000, with Fine and Country, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234881​.

1 . Arbourthorne House, Chevet Lane, Wakefield, West Yorkshire​ A picturesque lawned garden framed by a variety of trees. Photo: Fine and Country, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Arbourthorne House, Chevet Lane, Wakefield, West Yorkshire​ A bright, modern kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances. Photo: Fine and Country, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Arbourthorne House, Chevet Lane, Wakefield, West Yorkshire​ A conservatory with wrap-around garden views has doors out to a patio. Photo: Fine and Country, Wakefield Photo Sales