Inside this stunning, central Wakefield period home or lifestyle property

Set across four floors, the double-fronted period residence offers versatile living space that includes a professionally converted, self-contained two-bedroom apartment within the lower ground floor.

This latter accommodation is ideal for an extended family or as an income-generating rental.

Original features throughout the house include elegant fireplaces, ceiling roses, picture rails, and sash-style windows.

A grand wooden door, framed by a semi-circle glazed transom window, leads in to the entrance hall with tiled flooring and staircase.

A bay-fronted living room with wood flooring features an open fireplace, and period decor detail including a ceiling rose, picture rails, and high skirtings.

The dining room mirrors the living room’s charms, and a stylish family kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances that include a microwave, oven, electric hob, dishwasher, and fridge freezer.

Twin windows overlook the garden, and there is access to outdoors, and to the cellar apartment.

Fully self-contained, the lower apartment comprises two double bedrooms, a shower room, comfortable living space, and a fully fitted, open plan kitchen with living room.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate w.c..

Two second floor double bedrooms have original fireplaces and one has a walk-in wardrobe.

Another bathroom with an original fireplace has a Velux window.

To the front of the home is a buffer garden, while a private, low-maintenance garden with a patio lies to the rear.

The property had a new boiler in 2023, and has had UPVC window upgrades.

This home in Westfield Grove, Wakefield, is for sale at £550,000, with MoveNow Properties, Wakefield, tel. 01924 249349.

