A front view of the stunning property that has a converted cellar apartment.A front view of the stunning property that has a converted cellar apartment.
A front view of the stunning property that has a converted cellar apartment.

Inside this stunning, central Wakefield period home or lifestyle property

By Sally Burton
Published 28th May 2025, 17:01 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 17:01 BST
This appealing home in the heart of Wakefield is a stunning proposition for a larger style family, or for investors.

Set across four floors, the double-fronted period residence offers versatile living space that includes a professionally converted, self-contained two-bedroom apartment within the lower ground floor.

This latter accommodation is ideal for an extended family or as an income-generating rental.

Original features throughout the house include elegant fireplaces, ceiling roses, picture rails, and sash-style windows.

A grand wooden door, framed by a semi-circle glazed transom window, leads in to the entrance hall with tiled flooring and staircase.

A bay-fronted living room with wood flooring features an open fireplace, and period decor detail including a ceiling rose, picture rails, and high skirtings.

The dining room mirrors the living room’s charms, and a stylish family kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances that include a microwave, oven, electric hob, dishwasher, and fridge freezer.

Twin windows overlook the garden, and there is access to outdoors, and to the cellar apartment.

Fully self-contained, the lower apartment comprises two double bedrooms, a shower room, comfortable living space, and a fully fitted, open plan kitchen with living room.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate w.c..

Two second floor double bedrooms have original fireplaces and one has a walk-in wardrobe.

Another bathroom with an original fireplace has a Velux window.

To the front of the home is a buffer garden, while a private, low-maintenance garden with a patio lies to the rear.

The property had a new boiler in 2023, and has had UPVC window upgrades.

This home in Westfield Grove, Wakefield, is for sale at £550,000, with MoveNow Properties, Wakefield, tel. 01924 249349.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-idyllic-ps125m-cottage-with-vaulted-kitchen-diner-and-luxury-features-5141925

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-dazzling-ps11m-wakefield-home-with-high-spec-pool-room-5127921

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/for-sale-in-wakefield-here-are-24-of-the-most-affordable-properties-currently-for-sale-in-wakefield-5144183

A bay fronted reception room with deature fireplace and period decor detail.

1. Westfield Grove, Wakefield

A bay fronted reception room with deature fireplace and period decor detail. Photo: MoveNow Properties, Wakefield

Photo Sales
A bright, elegant dining room with bay front window.

2. Westfield Grove, Wakefield

A bright, elegant dining room with bay front window. Photo: MoveNow Properties, Wakefield

Photo Sales
A modern, well equipped kitchen with diner.

3. Westfield Grove, Wakefield

A modern, well equipped kitchen with diner. Photo: MoveNow Properties, Wakefield

Photo Sales
The main hallway with staircase has tiled flooring.

4. Westfield Grove, Wakefield

The main hallway with staircase has tiled flooring. Photo: MoveNow Properties, Wakefield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice