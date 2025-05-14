A view of the £1.1m property for sale in Walton Station Lane.placeholder image
A view of the £1.1m property for sale in Walton Station Lane.

Inside this dazzling £1.1m Wakefield home with high spec pool room

This stunning four-bedroom home with beautiful gardens and views over farmland also has a large indoor swimming pool and a swish open plan living and dining kitchen.
By Sally Burton
Published 14th May 2025, 11:04 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 11:13 BST

This open plan space has huge windows. Its dining area leads to the magnificent breakfast kitchen with breakfast bar island, Falcon range oven, and conservatory-style bay with bi-folding doors to a terrace.

The sitting room has far-reaching views and a fireplace with gas coal-burning-effect stove on a stone hearth that extends to the dining area, while the living room has flexible space.

An inner hallway with a lift to the first-floor has a door to the pool room with its 33ft by 16ft swimming pool, sitting and entertainment space, and hot tub area. Glazed doors open to the gardens.

Along with a wet-room-style shower is a separate w.c., and off the pool room is a versatile domed garden room.

From the inner hallway, a staircase with glazed spindles and timber handrails rises to the first floor landing with access to a shelved loft with lighting.

The first double bedroom has in-built wardrobes, air-conditioning and an en-suite with double-size shower.

Two further doubles have in-built wardrobes and there is one single room.

The luxury house bathroom has a wet-room-style shower, a double-ended bath, and twin stone wash-basins upon a raised plinth.

An automatic gate opens to the driveway leading to the integral double garage.

Two separate garages have internal doors to the property.

Front gardens with trees and shrubbery have external lighting, while a side garden has a shed. A brick pathway leads to the rear terrace and courtyard-style garden.

Lawned rear gardens have a southerly aspect and great privacy.

This home in Oak View, Walton Station Lane, Wakefield, is for sale at £1,100,000, with Simon Blyth Estate Agents, tel. 01226 731730.

The stunning indoor swimming pool has seating and entertaining areas with doors to outside.

Oak View, Walton Station Lane, Wakefield

The stunning indoor swimming pool has seating and entertaining areas with doors to outside. Photo: Skywall Photography

The pleasant approach to the Wakefield property.

Oak View, Walton Station Lane, Wakefield

The pleasant approach to the Wakefield property. Photo: Simon Blyth Estate Agents, Barnsley

The bright breakfast kitchen is part of an open plan arrangement.

Oak View, Walton Station Lane, Wakefield

The bright breakfast kitchen is part of an open plan arrangement. Photo: Skywall Photography

A double aspect living room has plenty of flexible space.

Oak View, Walton Station Lane, Wakefield

A double aspect living room has plenty of flexible space. Photo: Skywall Photography

