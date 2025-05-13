A front view of the village property that is currently for sale.placeholder image
A front view of the village property that is currently for sale.

Inside this versatile modern home with great family facilities

By Sally Burton
Published 13th May 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 12:53 BST
​This detached home set over four levels is designed to maximize natural light, and has a south-facing garden with open views that is great for entertaining.

The four bedroom property in the rural village of Darrington includes a cinema room and gym within its spacious interior, along with a large garage and double driveway.

​Solar panels with ​a feed in tariff redu​ce the carbon footprint while ensuring long-term savings.

​An entrance hall with store room off leads in to the house.

The dining kitchen has fitted units with an integrated dishwasher, a free-standing oven, wine rack and breakfast bar.

Adjacent is the dining room, with French doors to the rear, then the lounge has a multifuel fire and a patio door to outside.

There's a study, another study or potential bedroom, a w.c., and a utility room with outdoor access.

The lower floor cinema room has two side windows, and the gym is of flexible use.

One bedroom has an en suite shower room, while another has a dressing area, built-in wardrobes and a washbasin.

The main bathroom suite includes a washbasin vanity unit, a bath with power shower, and a skylight.

A further bedroom with skylight and dressing area has a washbasin, then the main bedroom has French doors to a rear balcony, and a walk-in closet that leads to loft space.

Its en suite has double wash basins set within a vanity unit, a rainfall power shower, and skylights.

A private road leads up to the property, with a front rockery, trees and planting.

Within the landscaped rear garden is a patio, with planted borders, a surrounding fence and hedging.

​This home in Estcourt Drive, Darrington, Pontefract​, is for sale at £695,000, with William H Brown, Pontefract, tel. 01977 791406​.

​More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-impressive-extended-pontefract-home-with-new-kitchen-5117177

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/step-inside-this-super-bright-and-spacious-luxury-home-for-sale-at-ps115m-5118494

The double aspect breakfast kitchen.

1. Estcourt Drive, Darrington, Pontefract​

The double aspect breakfast kitchen. Photo: William H Brown, Pontefract

Photo Sales
The hallway leads in to the property.

2. Estcourt Drive, Darrington, Pontefract​

The hallway leads in to the property. Photo: William H Brown, Pontefract

Photo Sales
The cinema room, for film enthusiasts.

3. Estcourt Drive, Darrington, Pontefract​

The cinema room, for film enthusiasts. Photo: William H Brown, Pontefract

Photo Sales
A room of flexible use is currently a home gym.

4. Estcourt Drive, Darrington, Pontefract​

A room of flexible use is currently a home gym. Photo: William H Brown, Pontefract

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PontefractWilliam H Brown
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice