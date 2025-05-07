The attractive semi-detached home, that is set well back from the road, has a lawned front garden with a tall conifer and filled borders. A flight of steps goes up to the front door and a side driveway leads to a detached garage.

Its interior has contemporary fixtures, fittings, and décor while the extended layout provides bright and versatile living spaces.

An entrance hall with staircase leads to rooms including the bay fronted lounge, that in turn has a door to the kitchen and diner.

The newly fitted breakfast kitchen has modern fitted units with quartz work surfaces, and a free-standing range master cooker with extractor hood. An integrated dishwasher and washing machine are further useful appliances.

An island unit with seating has a wine fridge and fronts display cabinets, while a partition wall divides the kitchen and dining space.

The dining section forms part of the property extension, with double glazed patio doors to the rear, and a door to the guest w.c..

From the first floor landing are three bedrooms and the fully tiled family bathroom, that has a bath with shower within its suite.

To the rear of the property is a ​stunning tiered and landscape​d garden with paved decking, plant​ed areas and lawn.

​The garage has electric points and lights, with a side door.

​Just a short distance ​from both Pontefract and Castleford town centres, th​e property is also close to main transport links, for travelling further afield.

O​ffers over £220,000 are invited for this home for sale in Rid​gedale Mount, Pontefract​, with Park Row Properties, Pontefract.

1 . Rid​gedale Mount, Pontefract, West Yorkshire The landscaped rear garden has seating areas and a lawn, with decking and ornamental detail. Photo: Park Row Properties, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Rid​gedale Mount, Pontefract, West Yorkshire Looking back at the house from the decked seating area. Photo: Park Row Properties, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Rid​gedale Mount, Pontefract, West Yorkshire The newly fitted kitchen includes an island unit with seating. Photo: Park Row Properties, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Rid​gedale Mount, Pontefract, West Yorkshire The modern kitchen with fitted units and quartz work surfaces. Photo: Park Row Properties, Pontefract Photo Sales