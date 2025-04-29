The property and its front garden with stone wall boundaries.The property and its front garden with stone wall boundaries.
The property and its front garden with stone wall boundaries.

Inside this updated stone-built home, for sale in leafy Ackworth

By Sally Burton
Published 29th Apr 2025, 16:28 BST
This recently renovated home with lovely gardens and stone wall perimeters has a private village setting.

​The spacious​, four-bedroom detached home​ has versatile and spacious living space spread over two floors.

The ground floor features an inviting entrance hallway, a​ bright sitting room with bay windows, and an open-plan living and dining area that seamlessly connects to a stunning kitchen equipped with integrated appliances: these include a fridge freezer, dishwasher, and​ a range cooker.

There is external access to both the front and rear gardens, as well as a rear porch.

​The ground floor​ also includes a ​modern shower room, a ​built in home bar, and an annex​e that ​presents a number of possibilities, and could serve as a utility room, gym, home office, or playroom​, to name but a few.

On the first floor are all four bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom with a w.c..

The main bedroom has its own en suite shower room and built-in wardrobe space.

All the bedrooms are doubles, with plenty of floor space for free standing furniture.

​There is a large​, established garden with a patio​ seating area​, while to the rear, there is a ​wide driveway ​accessed through electric gat​es, ​that provides off​ road parking for ​a number of vehicles.

The landscaped garden is arranged over two levels, and features both lawns and patios for enjoying the sun, al fresco dining or entertaining.

Ackworth village and the surrounding area is a renowned, sought-after location, that borders lovely countryside, and has excellent connectivity to Wakefield, Pontefract, and Doncaster, and further afield.

Stone House, Wakefield Road, Ackworth​, is currently for sale at a price of £800,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract.

​More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-deceptively-spacious-stone-townhouse-for-sale-in-ackworth-5095932

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-bespoke-luxury-home-in-private-setting-up-for-ps125m-5098106

The spacious open plan living and dining area.

1. Stone House, Wakefield Road, Ackworth​, Pontefract

The spacious open plan living and dining area. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

Photo Sales
A modern, well equipped breakfast kitchen has a range cooker.

2. Stone House, Wakefield Road, Ackworth​, Pontefract

A modern, well equipped breakfast kitchen has a range cooker. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

Photo Sales
A large and light sitting room with bay window.

3. Stone House, Wakefield Road, Ackworth​, Pontefract

A large and light sitting room with bay window. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

Photo Sales
The property has its own built-in bar.

4. Stone House, Wakefield Road, Ackworth​, Pontefract

The property has its own built-in bar. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AckworthPontefractWakefieldDoncaster
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice