​The spacious​, four-bedroom detached home​ has versatile and spacious living space spread over two floors.

The ground floor features an inviting entrance hallway, a​ bright sitting room with bay windows, and an open-plan living and dining area that seamlessly connects to a stunning kitchen equipped with integrated appliances: these include a fridge freezer, dishwasher, and​ a range cooker.

There is external access to both the front and rear gardens, as well as a rear porch.

​The ground floor​ also includes a ​modern shower room, a ​built in home bar, and an annex​e that ​presents a number of possibilities, and could serve as a utility room, gym, home office, or playroom​, to name but a few.

On the first floor are all four bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom with a w.c..

The main bedroom has its own en suite shower room and built-in wardrobe space.

All the bedrooms are doubles, with plenty of floor space for free standing furniture.

​There is a large​, established garden with a patio​ seating area​, while to the rear, there is a ​wide driveway ​accessed through electric gat​es, ​that provides off​ road parking for ​a number of vehicles.

The landscaped garden is arranged over two levels, and features both lawns and patios for enjoying the sun, al fresco dining or entertaining.

​Ackworth village and the surrounding area is a renowned, sought-after location, that borders lovely countryside, and has excellent connectivity to Wakefield, Pontefract, and Doncaster, and further afield.

Stone House, Wakefield Road, Ackworth​, is currently for sale at a price of £800,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract.

