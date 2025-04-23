The appealing frontage of the period Ackworth property for sale.The appealing frontage of the period Ackworth property for sale.
The appealing frontage of the period Ackworth property for sale.

Inside this 'deceptively spacious' stone townhouse, for sale in Ackworth

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 13:52 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 13:53 BST
T​his mid-terraced home with lawned garden, wrought iron fencing, hedging​ and lovely stonework has a great location in the village of Ackworth.

Close to a whole range of local amenities, the attractive three-bedroom period property with a central pathway to its front door has many original features inside, coupled with stunning views from some rooms.

​It has timeless appeal, with spacious family accommodation that includes a modern kitchen with diner, that has a central island unit with breakfast bar and a rear door out to the low maintenance garden and driveway.

​An internal hallway leads to the lounge with ​a large Georgian style window, a stunning feature fireplace and built-in shelving and cabinetry.

The dining room​ also displays a lovely fireplace​ as a centrepiece, and a Georgian style window admitting plenty of natural light. Period decor detail adds elegance to both reception rooms.

​A handy utility room ​has steps down to the cellar.

​Light from a large Georgian style window floods the staircase and first floor landing that lead​s to three large bedrooms, one with a ceiling beam, and a stylish four piece family bathroom​ has a free standing bath which​ offers ultimate relaxation, with its views over fields​ through the window.

​There’s a private rear courtyard ​that looks out over open fields and is an ideal setting for ​just sitting out in the fresh air, or​ for al fresco dining and entertaining.

An added benefit is that of gated​, enclosed parking with​ an electric charging ​point.

The Quaker School, and many pubs, restaurants and shops are all within walking distance of the property.

​This home in Pontefract Road, Ackworth, ​is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Ruth Pitts, eXp Estate Agents, Pontefract.

For more details, call 07857 909293.

The lounge has a feature fireplace, and built in cabinets with shelving.

