Inside this 'deceptively spacious' stone townhouse, for sale in Ackworth

Close to a whole range of local amenities, the attractive three-bedroom period property with a central pathway to its front door has many original features inside, coupled with stunning views from some rooms.

​It has timeless appeal, with spacious family accommodation that includes a modern kitchen with diner, that has a central island unit with breakfast bar and a rear door out to the low maintenance garden and driveway.

​An internal hallway leads to the lounge with ​a large Georgian style window, a stunning feature fireplace and built-in shelving and cabinetry.

The dining room​ also displays a lovely fireplace​ as a centrepiece, and a Georgian style window admitting plenty of natural light. Period decor detail adds elegance to both reception rooms.

​A handy utility room ​has steps down to the cellar.

​Light from a large Georgian style window floods the staircase and first floor landing that lead​s to three large bedrooms, one with a ceiling beam, and a stylish four piece family bathroom​ has a free standing bath which​ offers ultimate relaxation, with its views over fields​ through the window.

​There’s a private rear courtyard ​that looks out over open fields and is an ideal setting for ​just sitting out in the fresh air, or​ for al fresco dining and entertaining.

An added benefit is that of gated​, enclosed parking with​ an electric charging ​point.

The Quaker School, and many pubs, restaurants and shops are all within walking distance of the property.

​This home in Pontefract Road, Ackworth, ​is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Ruth Pitts, eXp Estate Agents, Pontefract.

For more details, call 07857 909293.

1 . Pontefract Road, Ackworth, West Yorkshire The lounge has a feature fireplace, and built in cabinets with shelving. Photo: Ruth Pitts, eXp Estate Agents, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Pontefract Road, Ackworth, ​West Yorkshire The dining space also features a stunning fireplace. Photo: Ruth Pitts, eXp Estate Agents, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Pontefract Road, Ackworth, ​West Yorkshire The breakfast kitchen is the hub of the home. Photo: Ruth Pitts, eXp Estate Agents, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Pontefract Road, Ackworth, ​West Yorkshire The roomy kitchen is made bright by large windows to one end. Photo: Ruth Pitts, eXp Estate Agents, Pontefract Photo Sales