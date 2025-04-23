Inside this 'deceptively spacious' stone townhouse, for sale in Ackworth

Close to a whole range of local amenities, the attractive three-bedroom period property with a central pathway to its front door has many original features inside, coupled with stunning views from some rooms.
It has timeless appeal, with spacious family accommodation that includes a modern kitchen with diner, that has a central island unit with breakfast bar and a rear door out to the low maintenance garden and driveway.
An internal hallway leads to the lounge with a large Georgian style window, a stunning feature fireplace and built-in shelving and cabinetry.
The dining room also displays a lovely fireplace as a centrepiece, and a Georgian style window admitting plenty of natural light. Period decor detail adds elegance to both reception rooms.
A handy utility room has steps down to the cellar.
Light from a large Georgian style window floods the staircase and first floor landing that leads to three large bedrooms, one with a ceiling beam, and a stylish four piece family bathroom has a free standing bath which offers ultimate relaxation, with its views over fields through the window.
There’s a private rear courtyard that looks out over open fields and is an ideal setting for just sitting out in the fresh air, or for al fresco dining and entertaining.
An added benefit is that of gated, enclosed parking with an electric charging point.
The Quaker School, and many pubs, restaurants and shops are all within walking distance of the property.
This home in Pontefract Road, Ackworth, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Ruth Pitts, eXp Estate Agents, Pontefract.
For more details, call 07857 909293.
