See this home with a garden designed for summer, and heavenly views

An aerial view of the spectacular property.

This home has spectacular landscaped gardens for the summer, with panoramic rural views, privacy and an outdoor heated swimming pool.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are several entertaining spaces and an outdoor games room to top it all off.

​The two to three bedroom property has an entrance hallway followed by a spacious living room, with wood flooring and an open fireplace with multi fuel log burner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitted units line the modern kitchen​ with breakfast island, and integrated appliances that include an oven with induction hob and hood, a double-size fridge and​ a dishwasher. There’s ​a built-in pantry and entry to a rear porch.

Further to these is a formal dining room, a charming conservatory​ with staircase to the first floor, and doors to the garden.

Two bedrooms and a contemporary bathroom complete the ground floor..

Above, a flexible room, currently a second lounge, has an en suite bathroom, and you can step out to a large balcony with glass balustrade - a great place to soak up country views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A gated driveway leads to an extensive lawned front garden with mature trees, then runs alongside the house to a double garage.

A second sitting room opens out to this balcony with glass balustrade.

To the rear are beautifully landscaped gardens, a large, heated and newly-lined swimming pool, and patio areas, plus a built-in barbecue space, the games room, a feature pond, and a lovely summerhouse.

Situated as an end property, this exceptional home has both peace and privacy, with country walks on the doorstep and easy access to the motorway network.

​This home in Bottom Boat Road, Stanley, Wakefield​, is offered for sale at £695,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad