See this home with a garden designed for summer, and heavenly views
There are several entertaining spaces and an outdoor games room to top it all off.
The two to three bedroom property has an entrance hallway followed by a spacious living room, with wood flooring and an open fireplace with multi fuel log burner.
Fitted units line the modern kitchen with breakfast island, and integrated appliances that include an oven with induction hob and hood, a double-size fridge and a dishwasher. There’s a built-in pantry and entry to a rear porch.
Further to these is a formal dining room, a charming conservatory with staircase to the first floor, and doors to the garden.
Two bedrooms and a contemporary bathroom complete the ground floor..
Above, a flexible room, currently a second lounge, has an en suite bathroom, and you can step out to a large balcony with glass balustrade - a great place to soak up country views.
A gated driveway leads to an extensive lawned front garden with mature trees, then runs alongside the house to a double garage.
To the rear are beautifully landscaped gardens, a large, heated and newly-lined swimming pool, and patio areas, plus a built-in barbecue space, the games room, a feature pond, and a lovely summerhouse.
Situated as an end property, this exceptional home has both peace and privacy, with country walks on the doorstep and easy access to the motorway network.
This home in Bottom Boat Road, Stanley, Wakefield, is offered for sale at £695,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
