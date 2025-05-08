Step inside this super-bright and spacious luxury home, for sale at £1.15m

The stunning property with its extensive lawned garden and seating or entertaining areas, offers privacy and plenty of space, and has a detached double garage.

An outer porch then reception hallway with feature open staircase, and cloakroom off, leads in to the impressive property.

​Its large living room with raised seating area ​has bi-fold doors to an extensive decking area​, ideal for the summer and entertaining.

​There's a formal dining room, ​and a swish open plan breakfast kitchen​.

​This ​sleek, designer fitted kitchen with​ integrated appliances and centr​al island, ​has bi-fol​d door​s to​ outside​, and also opens to ​the spacious orangery​.

​Further to this is ​a well-equipped utilit​y room, ​a versatile home office​ or gym,​ then the rear entrance hall with ​a second cloakroom​.

Above are luxury bedrooms, including a guest bedroom with French doors to a Juliet balcony, a walk-in wardrobe and a modern, en suite shower room.

The house bathroom features a free-standing bath and separate shower, then there's the stunning main bedroom suite with en suite bathroom, built-in wardrobes, and walk-in dressing room. Full-height glazing with sliding doors leads to a wide balcony overlooking the tennis court.

Two further bedrooms are at this level.

On the second floor is eaves storage, and an extensive games room with full gable window.

Automated gates give access to the property with parking space, double garage, and a separate w.c..

A feature clock tower adds interest, with mainly lawned gardens to side and rear, together with the full size tennis court.

​This home in Painthorpe Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, West Yorkshire​, is priced at £1,150,000, with Holroyd Miller, Wakefield, tel. 01924 299494​.

1 . Painthorpe Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, West Yorkshire​ The full-size, all weather tennis court, overlooked by a south-facing balcony. Photo: Holroyd Miller, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Painthorpe Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, West Yorkshire A unique, open plan interior with indoor to outdoor living. Photo: Holroyd Miller, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Painthorpe Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, West Yorkshire The sun lounge is part of the open plan arrangement and has doors to outside. Photo: Holroyd Miller, Wakefield Photo Sales