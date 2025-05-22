Inside this idyllic £1.25m cottage with vaulted kitchen diner, and luxury features

A gated driveway leads in to the Grade ll-listed property believed to date back to the mid-17th century, and its detached triple garage with upstairs rooms that have potential for conversion.
An oak door beneath a stone lintel opens to a beamed sitting room, with exposed brick walls and an inglenook stone fireplace.
The country-style vaulted kitchen with diner has a contemporary finish, with wooden cabinetry and underfloor heating to the slate floor. A royal blue, four-oven Aga, and a built-in wine fridge feature, while Velux windows draw in light from above. French doors with plantation shutters open to the garden.
A formal dining room with plank flooring has a log burner within stone inglenook fireplace, and a charming window seat.
A utility room is a further facility.
In the cosy, beamed lounge is an open fire and deep stone inglenook. Two steps lead up to a quiet reading spot.
There's an additional study or home office.
An original stone staircase leads to the first floor, and a main, beamed bedroom with built-in wardrobes and exposed stone. Stone mullion windows display lovely views. A large en suite has twin washbasins and a free-standing bath.
Two further individually designed bedrooms have storage, and one has an en suite.
Steps lead down to a fourth bedroom, with exposed brickwork and a cottage window with pastoral views.
A family bathroom has a central-filling bath with shower wand attachment.
The lawned and landscaped garden, with seating areas, is a nature haven that attracts many different birds.
Rose Farm, The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, is priced at £1,250,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.
