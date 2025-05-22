Inside this idyllic £1.25m cottage with vaulted kitchen diner, and luxury features

A gated driveway leads in to the Grade ll-listed property believed to date back to the mid-17th century, and its detached triple garage with upstairs rooms that have potential for conversion.

An oak door beneath a stone lintel opens to a beamed sitting room, with exposed brick walls and an inglenook stone fireplace.

The country-style vaulted kitchen with diner has a contemporary finish, with wooden cabinetry and underfloor heating to the slate floor. A royal blue, four-oven Aga, and a built-in wine fridge feature, while Velux windows draw in light from above. French doors with plantation shutters open to the garden.

A formal dining room with plank flooring has a log burner within stone inglenook fireplace, and a charming window seat.

A utility room is a further facility.

In the cosy, beamed lounge is an open fire​ and deep stone inglenook​. Two steps​ lead up to a quiet reading spot​.

There's an additional study or home office.

​An original stone staircase​ leads to the first floor,​ and a main, beamed bedroom​ with built-in wardrobes ​and exposed stone​. ​Stone mullion windows​ display lovely views. A large en suite has twin washbasins and a free-standing bath.

Two further individually designed bedrooms have storage, and one has an en suite.

​Steps lead down to ​a fourth bedroom, with exposed brickwork​ and a cottage window​ with pastoral views​.

A family bathroom has a central-filling bath with shower wand attachment.

The lawned and landscaped garden, with seating areas, is a nature haven that attracts many different birds.

Rose Farm, The Balk, Walton, Wakefield​, is priced at £1,250,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292​.

1 . Rose Farm, The Balk, Walton, Wakefield​ The triple garage and areas of the garden. Photo: Rutley Clark, Ossett Photo Sales

2 . Rose Farm, The Balk, Walton, Wakefield​ The beamed lounge has an open fire and deep stone inglenook fireplace. Photo: Rutley Clark, Ossett Photo Sales

3 . Rose Farm, The Balk, Walton, Wakefield​ A spacious kitchen and diner has French doors leading outside. Photo: Rutley Clark, Ossett Photo Sales

4 . Rose Farm, The Balk, Walton, Wakefield​ A blue four-oven Aga is a feature within the kitchen diner. Photo: Rutley Clark, Ossett Photo Sales