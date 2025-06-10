Inside this quaint yet spacious cottage, with open plan kitchen, and original features

Castle Cottage is a three-storey, four-bedroom home of character, with a large private garden that overlooks the castle.

Its gated entrance leads to driveway parking, and a rear tiered garden with a sunken patio and tree house.

Original features can be seen throughout the spacious cottage with its welcoming entrance hall that leads to a spacious living room.

There’s a modern, open-plan kitchen and dining area, a useful utility room, and a bedroom of flexible use, that doubles as office space.

A main bedroom with dressing area and en suite shower room occupies the first floor, along with the main house bathroom.

Above are two further bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

A sash window in the entrance hallway looks out towards Pontefract Castle, with added light from a Velux window.

In the beamed living room is a feature fireplace with brick chimney breast and stone hearth holding a dual fuel burner. Built in stone seating adds further interest.

Kitchen units are of solid oak, with granite work surfaces. There’s an integrated dishwasher, then space within the chimney breast for an electric range cooker with extractor hood, and room for an American style fridge freezer. Sash windows overlook the garden and patio towards the castle.

Stone stairs lead to the first floor landing, with its timber frame window overlooking the castle.

The main bedroom here has ceiling beams, a decorative stone fireplace, panelling to one wall, and a solid wooden floor. Its dressing area has a door leading out to a balcony.

In the family bathroom with wood panelled walls is a free-standing bath, and a large shower cubicle with granite base.

Both the second floor landing and en suite bedroom there have castle views, with the latter also having a stone fireplace. The remaining bedroom has loft access.

The tiered garden is enclosed with a lawn, mature plants, shrubs and trees, then the sunken patio seating area and tree house with storage below.

Unique and ideally situated within easy reach of local amenities, ​Castle Cottage, Spink Lane, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £525,000, with Murphy Property Agents Ltd, tel. 01977 331979.

