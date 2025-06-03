The approach to the impressive home that has driveway parking for multiple vehicles.The approach to the impressive home that has driveway parking for multiple vehicles.
The approach to the impressive home that has driveway parking for multiple vehicles.

Inside this flexible, modern family home with indoor to outdoor living

By Sally Burton
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:58 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 16:59 BST
This modern detached home is exceptional in terms of garden space, with one and quarter acres, and impressive indoor to outdoor living.

An entrance hall with tiled floor has access to a large utility and into the integral garage.

The spacious, modern kitchen diner with fitted units and quartz worktops has integrated appliances, plus space for a range style cooker, and there's a separate, handy utility room

From the lounge is an extension to a lovely garden room that is ideal for both relaxing and entertaining, with skylights and bi-fold doors to outside.

A third versatile reception room is currently used as a library but could be a formal dining room, and there are two further versatile rooms used currently as offices.

Further ground floor facilities include a w.c. and cloakroom.

Four very spacious double bedrooms with built-in storage and a single bedroom are on the first floor, with an en suite to the main bedroom, that has built-in wardrobes and access to a boarded loft, and a family bathroom that has a corner spa bath within its suite.

One bedroom has a wash basin vanity unit as a private facility.

The property's extensive plot covers one and a quarter acres of garden land with remote control electric gates to a driveway that can park multiple vehicles, stretches of lawn, apple trees, a woodland area, paved patios, a large section of decking and several outbuildings of flexible use.

An integral garage has added storage space in its eaves. The property has app controlled alarm and heating systems.

​This home in New Lane, Upton, Pontefract​, is currently for sale with a guide price of £725,000 - £750,000​, with William H Brown, Pontefract, tel. 01977 791406.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-high-spec-period-property-with-adaptable-family-living-5152690

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-idyllic-ps125m-cottage-with-vaulted-kitchen-diner-and-luxury-features-5141925

Looking back at the house from its large garden.

1. New Lane, Upton, Pontefract​, West Yorkshire

Looking back at the house from its large garden. Photo: William H Brown, Pontefract

Photo Sales
A home that's great for the summer, and entertaining.

2. New Lane, Upton, Pontefract​, West Yorkshire

A home that's great for the summer, and entertaining. Photo: William H Brown, Pontefract

Photo Sales
Bifold doors allow light to flood in to the sunroom of the home, while revealing the decking and extensive garden.

3. New Lane, Upton, Pontefract​, West Yorkshire

Bifold doors allow light to flood in to the sunroom of the home, while revealing the decking and extensive garden. Photo: William H Brown, Pontefract

Photo Sales
The kitchen with diner has fitted units and appliances with quartz worktops.

4. New Lane, Upton, Pontefract​, West Yorkshire

The kitchen with diner has fitted units and appliances with quartz worktops. Photo: William H Brown, Pontefract

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PontefractWilliam H Brown
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice