Inside this flexible, modern family home with indoor to outdoor living

An entrance hall with tiled floor has access to a large utility and into the integral garage.

The spacious, modern kitchen diner with fitted units and quartz worktops has integrated appliances, plus space for a range style cooker, and there's a separate, handy utility room

From the lounge is an extension to a lovely garden room that is ideal for both relaxing and entertaining, with skylights and bi-fold doors to outside.

A third versatile reception room is currently used as a library but could be a formal dining room, and there are two further versatile rooms used currently as offices.

Further ground floor facilities include a w.c. and cloakroom.

Four very spacious double bedrooms with built-in storage and a single bedroom are on the first floor, with an en suite to the main bedroom, that has built-in wardrobes and access to a boarded loft, and a family bathroom that has a corner spa bath within its suite.

One bedroom has a wash basin vanity unit as a private facility.

The property's extensive plot covers one and a quarter acres of garden land with remote control electric gates to a driveway that can park multiple vehicles, stretches of lawn, apple trees, a woodland area, paved patios, a large section of decking and several outbuildings of flexible use.

An integral garage has added storage space in its eaves. The property has app controlled alarm and heating systems.

​This home in New Lane, Upton, Pontefract​, is currently for sale with a guide price of £725,000 - £750,000​, with William H Brown, Pontefract, tel. 01977 791406.

1 . New Lane, Upton, Pontefract​, West Yorkshire Looking back at the house from its large garden.

2 . New Lane, Upton, Pontefract​, West Yorkshire A home that's great for the summer, and entertaining.

3 . New Lane, Upton, Pontefract​, West Yorkshire Bifold doors allow light to flood in to the sunroom of the home, while revealing the decking and extensive garden.