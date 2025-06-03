Inside this flexible, modern family home with indoor to outdoor living

An entrance hall with tiled floor has access to a large utility and into the integral garage.
The spacious, modern kitchen diner with fitted units and quartz worktops has integrated appliances, plus space for a range style cooker, and there's a separate, handy utility room
From the lounge is an extension to a lovely garden room that is ideal for both relaxing and entertaining, with skylights and bi-fold doors to outside.
A third versatile reception room is currently used as a library but could be a formal dining room, and there are two further versatile rooms used currently as offices.
Further ground floor facilities include a w.c. and cloakroom.
Four very spacious double bedrooms with built-in storage and a single bedroom are on the first floor, with an en suite to the main bedroom, that has built-in wardrobes and access to a boarded loft, and a family bathroom that has a corner spa bath within its suite.
One bedroom has a wash basin vanity unit as a private facility.
The property's extensive plot covers one and a quarter acres of garden land with remote control electric gates to a driveway that can park multiple vehicles, stretches of lawn, apple trees, a woodland area, paved patios, a large section of decking and several outbuildings of flexible use.
An integral garage has added storage space in its eaves. The property has app controlled alarm and heating systems.
This home in New Lane, Upton, Pontefract, is currently for sale with a guide price of £725,000 - £750,000, with William H Brown, Pontefract, tel. 01977 791406.
