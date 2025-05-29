An overview of the front of the Castleford home and part of the gardens.An overview of the front of the Castleford home and part of the gardens.
An overview of the front of the Castleford home and part of the gardens.

Inside this high spec period property with adaptable family living

By Sally Burton
Published 29th May 2025, 16:47 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 16:48 BST
This Victorian property and luxury home in a much sought after area has been fully refurbished to provide flexible family living.

The ground floor’s three main rooms include a breakfast kitchen with high ceilings, hardwood floors, shaker style units and integrated appliances, with a Belfast sink, a central island and patio doors to a decked outdoor dining area.

There’s a cast iron feature fireplace in the lounge that has dual aspect windows, while a further reception room, currently used as a dining room, would make a great playroom, home office or occasional ground floor bedroom.

A grand hallway is also used for dining, and there is cellar storage, with potential for conversion.

A fitted utility and a w.c. add to ground floor facilities.

From the first floor landing are four bedrooms, a ‘Jack and Jill’ en suite, and the family bathroom.

The current owners restored a large window on the landing to resemble the original stained glass one.

Within the main bedroom is a cast iron fireplace, an arched window overlooking a park, stylish fitted furniture and panelling.

Two further double bedrooms share an en suite, and the fourth bedroom, currently a home office, has great views.

The family bathroom features a roll top bath beneath the window, with a double rainfall shower, basin and w.c..

There are multiple areas within the grounds for relaxation, play, or creativity.

Driveway parking is available, with space to build a garage if so desired.

The original garage is converted to a self-contained studio annexe with high quality fittings, comprising a kitchenette, living and bedroom area, shower room and fitted wardrobes, plus a small garden.

This home in Ferrybridge Road, Castleford, is for sale at £550,000, with Hunters, Castleford, tel. 01977 604600.

