Period property in Ackworth has a private drive, leafy gardens and development potential

Set well back from the road, stone-built Heaton House has great charm and character, and dates back originally to around 1760.

It has a larger than average double garage, with plenty of additional parking space, and stables, with around 0.4 acres, so there is real potential for development.

Its private grounds with gravel drive are entered through double wrought iron gates, to reveal a sizeable enclosed garden with five stables east of the house.

Gardens include lawned areas with established trees and plants, and a leafy backdrop of trees with countryside beyond.

An impressive entrance hall with a grand stone fireplace with wooden surround, beams to the ceiling, and a staircase leading up to the first floor, gives access to a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace, a useful cellar, and a bright, farmhouse style, open plan beamed kitchen with diner, that has ample space for a larger style dining suite.

Further to these, there is a study or home office, and a lengthy, versatile sun room.

Three light and airy double bedrooms are all on the first floor, along with a stylish family bathroom.

The property is within easy reach of a whole range of local amenities within the village, including public transport links and easy access to the main motorway network. There are several highly reputable schools within the vicinity.

Ackworth is a large village with a history that dates back to Anglo-Saxon times. Surrounded by lovely countryside, the village has a thriving community and holds a number of events throughout the year.

Heaton House, Wakefield Road, Ackworth​, is for sale by modern method of auction at £550,000, with Ruth Pitts Estate Agents, powered by eXp, Pontefract. For more details call 07857 909 293.

