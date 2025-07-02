Inside this modern, quirky and appealing open plan home in rural setting

A long driveway leads up to the impressive bungalow that is fully accessible and was converted less than 10 years ago.

Through its glass-panelled archway door is a large hallway with immediate access to the cloakroom and an office.

The latter has plenty of room for a large desk, with numerous storage shelves - all ideal for remote home working.

An open design lends itself to entertaining, and the property features an inbuilt LED colour-changing light box on the wall that's perfect for parties.

​Oak double doors​ open to a modern, open-plan living space​ made bright by four overhead skylights and two sets of tal​l arched windows.

​The tiled floor ​has underfloor heatin​g, and in the corner is the u-shaped kitchen​, with a large built-in fridge, electric induction hob and a versatile breakfast bar.

​Patio doors leading out to the raised flagged area ​display lovely green views, and a utility room ​with fitted cupboards stores the washing machine​ and tumble dryer​.

The property is eco friendly and has both solar panels and a ground source heat pump.

All three double bedrooms are a ​great size​, with neutral decor for a new owner to keep or change as desired, and Berber style carpets.

The second bedroom​ has a large walk-in wardrobe, while the​ main one ​has its own, recently upgraded and fully tiled en-suite wet room​, that has and easily accessible shower​.

The ​stylish family bathroom ​features a power shower over the bath tub.

​Sitting within an exclusive set of properties, in the pretty hamlet of Thorpe Audlin, the property has open fields beyond its grounds.

It's a peaceful setting with Pontefract in close proximity, excellent transport links, and closer to home, a village pub that offers food, with many more attractions nearby, ranging from Nostell Priory to Brockadale Nature Reserve.

Offers in excess of £600,000 are invited for Morning Field View, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract​, for sale with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel 01977 802477.

1 . Morning Field View, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract​ Stunning indoor and outdoor space with open views over fields. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Morning Field View, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract​ The open plan arrangement with doors to outside - ideal for entertaining. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Morning Field View, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract​ A view across the open plan living space to the kitchen area. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales