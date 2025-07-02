This distinctive bungalow for sale near Pontefract is both contemporary and accessible.placeholder image
Inside this modern, quirky and appealing open plan home in rural setting

By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 15:25 BST
​Curved walls and windows overlooking countryside, rooms with flexible space, and modern comforts with style are all combined within this lifestyle property for sale in the village of Thorpe Audlin.

A long driveway leads up to the impressive bungalow that is fully accessible and was converted less than 10 years ago.

Through its glass-panelled archway door is a large hallway with immediate access to the cloakroom and an office.

The latter has plenty of room for a large desk, with numerous storage shelves - all ideal for remote home working.

An open design lends itself to entertaining, and the property features an inbuilt LED colour-changing light box on the wall that's perfect for parties.

​Oak double doors​ open to a modern, open-plan living space​ made bright by four overhead skylights and two sets of tal​l arched windows.

​The tiled floor ​has underfloor heatin​g, and in the corner is the u-shaped kitchen​, with a large built-in fridge, electric induction hob and a versatile breakfast bar.

​Patio doors leading out to the raised flagged area ​display lovely green views, and a utility room ​with fitted cupboards stores the washing machine​ and tumble dryer​.

The property is eco friendly and has both solar panels and a ground source heat pump.

All three double bedrooms are a ​great size​, with neutral decor for a new owner to keep or change as desired, and Berber style carpets.

The second bedroom​ has a large walk-in wardrobe, while the​ main one ​has its own, recently upgraded and fully tiled en-suite wet room​, that has and easily accessible shower​.

The ​stylish family bathroom ​features a power shower over the bath tub.

​Sitting within an exclusive set of properties, in the pretty hamlet of Thorpe Audlin, the property has open fields beyond its grounds.

It's a peaceful setting with Pontefract in close proximity, excellent transport links, and closer to home, a village pub that offers food, with many more attractions nearby, ranging from Nostell Priory to Brockadale Nature Reserve.

Offers in excess of £600,000 are invited for Morning Field View, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract​, for sale with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel 01977 802477.

