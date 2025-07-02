Inside this modern, quirky and appealing open plan home in rural setting

A long driveway leads up to the impressive bungalow that is fully accessible and was converted less than 10 years ago.
Through its glass-panelled archway door is a large hallway with immediate access to the cloakroom and an office.
The latter has plenty of room for a large desk, with numerous storage shelves - all ideal for remote home working.
An open design lends itself to entertaining, and the property features an inbuilt LED colour-changing light box on the wall that's perfect for parties.
Oak double doors open to a modern, open-plan living space made bright by four overhead skylights and two sets of tall arched windows.
The tiled floor has underfloor heating, and in the corner is the u-shaped kitchen, with a large built-in fridge, electric induction hob and a versatile breakfast bar.
Patio doors leading out to the raised flagged area display lovely green views, and a utility room with fitted cupboards stores the washing machine and tumble dryer.
The property is eco friendly and has both solar panels and a ground source heat pump.
All three double bedrooms are a great size, with neutral decor for a new owner to keep or change as desired, and Berber style carpets.
The second bedroom has a large walk-in wardrobe, while the main one has its own, recently upgraded and fully tiled en-suite wet room, that has and easily accessible shower.
The stylish family bathroom features a power shower over the bath tub.
Sitting within an exclusive set of properties, in the pretty hamlet of Thorpe Audlin, the property has open fields beyond its grounds.
It's a peaceful setting with Pontefract in close proximity, excellent transport links, and closer to home, a village pub that offers food, with many more attractions nearby, ranging from Nostell Priory to Brockadale Nature Reserve.
Offers in excess of £600,000 are invited for Morning Field View, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, for sale with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel 01977 802477.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-open-plan-home-with-potential-annexe-in-much-desired-location-5191898
www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-ps1m-sandal-home-with-showpiece-kitchen-and-stunning-bedroom-suites-5196960
www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/for-sale-in-wakefield-16-of-the-most-expensive-properties-currently-for-sale-in-wakefield-5196577