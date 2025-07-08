Inside this 17th century cottage of charm and character, with four double bedrooms

​The Grade II Listed 17th ​Century stone house s​its within 5.93 acres​ in the conservation area of High Ackworth, ​and offer​s ​three reception rooms and four double bedrooms, along with south facing gardens and equestrian facilities​.

​These ​include a secure yard with four modern stables, ​a feed​ and tack room, standing for horseboxes and trailers, and a​n all-weather dressage arena complete with a sprinkler irrigation system.

The house interior, with carefully preserved original features that include ceiling beams, and exposed brick and stone feature walls, has a sizeable dining kitchen with both a gas-fired Aga, and a separate Smeg range cooker.

Among the four bedrooms is a principal suite with a luxury en-suite bathroom and dressing room. The four-piece family bathroom is equally stylish.

A large, detached double garage has flexible space, while mature and south-facing landscaped gardens are stocked with rare trees, shrubs and roses.

The enclosed 4.75 acre paddock is equipped with automatic water troughs, and the property retains planning permission for equestrian business use, making this an ideal prospect for anyone seeking a place with both residential and commercial potential.

To the western side of the paddock is the scenic Went Beck, which attracts wildlife and birds including herons and mallards.

Within easy reach of major transport links and just a stroll from an array of local amenities that include a medical centre, pharmacy, dentist, schools, supermarkets, and dining pubs- Priory Cottage offers an exceptional lifestyle opportunity within a much sought-after area.

Equestrians have a choice of bridleways that run through and around the village, with woodland trails along the Dando Way and longer hacks along the Trans-Pennine Trail.

With Georgian stone houses built around a medieval market cross, and the internationally renowned Quaker-founded Ackworth School, High Ackworth has both historic and more modern appeal.

​​Priory Cottage, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract​, is for sale at a price of £950,000, with Alexander Jacob Ltd, Retford, tel. 01777 566400.

1 . Priory Cottage, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract A section of the south-facing garden to the rear of the property. Photo: Alexander Jacob Estate Agents, Retford Photo Sales

2 . Priory Cottage, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract Excellent equestrian facilities include a newly built stable block and manege. Photo: Alexander Jacob Estate Agents, Retford Photo Sales

3 . Priory Cottage, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract A beamed reception room with striking fireplace. Photo: Alexander Jacob Estate Agents, Retford Photo Sales