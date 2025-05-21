Inside this beautifully presented five-bedroom home with indoor to outdoor living

With five separate reception rooms, and five bedrooms, the property has a premium on adaptable space.
Its ground floor accommodation includes a modern, open plan breakfast kitchen, with a sizeable lounge, a family snug, a dining room, a home office or study and a store room. There is also a handy utility room and a guest w.c. at this level.
Four of the five bedrooms are doubles, with a good size single bedroom, all on the first floor, along with a modern house bathroom, a separate modern shower room and one en-suite facility to the main bedroom.
The south facing, landscaped garden is lawned and expansive, with established, colourful borders, and lovely patio and seating areas, including a large, sun trap decked area, and barbecue and hot tub areas, all perfect for spending time outside during the warmer months with family and friends.
There is plenty of room for a greenhouse, with a garden shed, a vegetable growing plot and a waterfall feature.
With two driveways leading in to the property is an integral garage, and plenty of parking space for several vehicles.
This family home is in close proximity to a great variety of local amenities based within Pontefract and at Junction 32 Outlet Village, including shops, supermarkets, a post office, banks, cafes and restaurants.
Also within easy reach are leisure centres, Xscape Castleford, golf courses, and Pontefract Park with 1300 acres of parkland, lakes and woodland to explore.
This home in Park Villas Drive, Pontefract, is currently on the market at a price of £625,000, with Enfields estate agents, Pontefract, tel. 01977 233124.
