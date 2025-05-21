Inside this beautifully presented five-bedroom home with indoor to outdoor living

With five separate reception rooms, and five bedrooms, the property has a premium on adaptable space.

Its ground floor accommodation includes a modern, open plan breakfast kitchen, with a sizeable lounge, a family snug, a dining room, a home office or study and a store room. There is also a handy utility room and a guest w.c. at this level.

Four of the five bedrooms are doubles, with a good size single bedroom, all on the first floor, along with a modern house bathroom, a separate modern shower room and one en-suite facility to the main bedroom.

The south facing, landscaped garden is lawned and expansive, with established, colourful borders, and lovely patio and seating areas, including a large, sun trap decked area, and barbecue and hot tub areas, all perfect for spending time outside during the warmer months with family and friends.

There is plenty of room for a greenhouse, with a garden shed, a vegetable growing plot and a waterfall feature.

With two driveways leading in to the property is an integral garage, and plenty of parking space for several vehicles.

​This family home is​ in close proximity to a great variety of local amenities based within Pontefract and ​at Junction 32 Outlet Village​, including shops, supermarkets, a post office, banks, cafes and restaurants.

​Also within easy reach are leisure centres, Xscape Castleford, golf courses, and Pontefract Park with​ 1300 acres of parkland, lakes and woodland to explore.

This home in Park Villas Drive, Pontefract, is currently on the market at a price of £625,000, with Enfields estate agents, Pontefract, tel. 01977 233124.

