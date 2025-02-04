Inside this beautifully renovated, "immaculate" five-bedroom cottage, on the market at £700,000

Church Hill Farm dates back to the 1800s, and has five-bedrooms.
With a double fronted exterior, it stands within a private gated cul-de-sac in the village of Crofton, with visual appeal that continues to the gardens, and to the stunning, upgraded interior.
Solid oak doors, sash windows, panelled walls and ceiling beams feature, with plenty of family space.
An arched front door opens to the hallway, with staircase, and reception rooms to either side.
The family room has a bespoke media wall housing a wide screen TV, hi-spec speakers and an electric flame-effect fire. Electric blinds, when closed, create a luxury cinema room.
In the lounge, with solid oak flooring, is a cast iron, wood-burning stove within a brick fireplace with Yorkshire stone hearth.
Then there's the south-facing breakfast kitchen which has been extended to provide multi-functional space, with a central island and oak breakfast bar.
Charcoal, shaker-style units have white quartz worktops, and there's a rustic brick wall, along with scalloped tiles in the original fireplace that holds the high spec Ilve cooker. Integrated appliances are tucked away, and include a wine cooler and built-in microwave.
A bright and airy dining room has bi-fold doors to the garden, and also on the ground floor is a fitted out boot room, a utility and a w.c..
The cellar, accessed from the kitchen, is damp-proofed for storage.
Up to the first floor, where the main bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, and cast iron fireplace, has a luxury en suite, and a built-in double wardrobe.
Bedroom two has bespoke fitted wardrobes with a desk area, then with three further rooms is the deluxe family bathroom with parquet flooring, a free-standing bathtub, and walk-in shower. The large washbasin is within a charcoal wooden vanity unit.
The front driveway has an electric car charging point, while landscaped lawned gardens are bordered by mature trees and hedging.
An outdoor kitchen space, complete with a wood fired pizza oven, rests beneath a wooden pergola, and there's an additional seating area.
A children’s climbing frame and play area with soft bark flooring underfoot is adjacent to the lawn, and a wooden studio room, with an air-con unit and bi-fold patio doors, is highly versatile but ideal for a home office or a gym.
Church Hill Farm, Harrison Road, Crofton, is priced at £700,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract.
