Inside this beautifully renovated, "immaculate" five-bedroom cottage, on the market at £700,000

Church Hill Farm​ dates back to the 1800s, and has five-bedroom​s.

With a double fronted exterior, it stands within a private gated cul-de-sac in the village of Crofton​, with visual appeal that continues to the gardens, and to the stunning, upgraded interior.

Solid oak doors, sash windows, panelled walls and ceiling beams feature, with plenty of family space.

​An arched front door ​opens to the hallwa​y, with stair​case, and reception room​s to either side.

The family room has a bespoke media wall housing a wide screen TV, hi-spec speakers and an electric flame-effect fire. Electric blinds, when closed, create a luxury cinema room.

In the lounge, with solid oak flooring, is a cast iron, wood-burning stove within a brick fireplace with Yorkshire stone hearth.

Then there's the south-facing breakfast kitchen which has been extended to provide multi-functional space, with a central island and oak breakfast bar.

Charcoal, shaker-style units have white quartz worktops, and there's a rustic brick wall, along with scalloped tiles in the original fireplace that holds the high spec Ilve cooker. Integrated appliances are tucked away, and include a wine cooler and built-in microwave.

A bright and airy dining room has bi-fold doors to the garden, and also on the ground floor is a fitted out boot room, a utility and a w.c..

The cellar, accessed from the kitchen, is damp-proofed for storage.

Up to the first floor, where the main bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, and cast iron fireplace, has a luxury en suite, and a built-in double wardrobe.

Bedroom two has bespoke fitted wardrobes with a desk area, then with three further rooms is the deluxe family bathroom with parquet flooring, a free-standing bathtub, and walk-in shower. The large washbasin is within a charcoal wooden vanity unit.

The front driveway has an electric car charging point, while landscaped lawned gardens are bordered by mature trees and hedging.

An outdoor kitchen space, complete with a wood fired pizza oven, rests beneath a wooden pergola, and there's an additional seating area.

A children’s climbing frame and play area with soft bark flooring underfoot is adjacent to the lawn, and a wooden studio room, with an air-con unit and bi-fold patio doors, is highly versatile but ideal for a home office or a gym.

​Church Hill Farm, Harrison Road, Crofton, is priced at £700,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract.

