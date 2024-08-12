Inside this bold and stylish five-bed contemporary home

The detached five-bedroom property with a modern interior has five reception rooms and outside is a large, versatile summer house.

Secure electric gates open to a gravel driveway with parking for multiple vehicles, while the pristine walled garden has both play space and privacy.

A bespoke gallery landing looks over the hallway that, like the majority of the house, has clean and bright decor, ceiling spotlights and luxury LVT flooring.

The family room with dual-aspect windows leads on to an office, and could be ideal for teenagers who want their own space.

Another 20ft lounge is to the rear of the house, with double doors to an outdoor patio, and a log burning stove for cooler months.

A w.c. is large enough to also accommodate coats and bags.

The split layout of the house is due to its foundations following the original shape of two former barns, connected only by the farmhouse style kitchen, which really is the heart of the home.

Original oak beams span the centre of the ceiling while a traditional double oven is set within a decorative brick hearth. Solid oak units with integrated appliances include a dresser and central island, all with luxury quartz worktops.

A separate utility room has a side door to the garden, and there's another w.c..

From a second hallway, the dining room features an exposed brick wall and could equally be used as living space.

The final ground floor room is highly flexible and suitable as a bedroom, a gym, cinema room or other.

An internal door provides access to the garage.

From the gallery landing, the master suite has triple aspect windows with rural views, and an en suite with a built-in bathtub and corner shower.

Another, smaller bedroom with a large skylight also has an en suite, then two more double bedrooms with storage share the modern family bathroom with corner bath and shower unit.

In the private garden is a summer house studio with fabulous views that was built a year ago. It is fully insulated, with electrics and lighting to make the space multi-functional.

Beyond the drive is a level lawn and a patio that wraps around the house.

Wentwood Farm, Hardwick Road, East Hardwick, is for sale at £750,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract.

1 . Wentwood Farm, Hardwick Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract The oak-beamed kitchen has oak units, a central island, and a traditional double oven within a decorative brick hearth. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Wentwood Farm, Hardwick Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract A spacious lounge with log burner. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Wentwood Farm, Hardwick Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract The dining room with exposed brick wall is a versatile space that could serve multiple purposes. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Wentwood Farm, Hardwick Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract The family room, with sood burner, links to a study or home office. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales