The semi-rural location of the Sandal home that's currently for sale.

This luxurious home for sale in Sandal has a modern, open plan interior with an enclosed rear garden flanked by trees.

With four bedrooms, two of which have dressing rooms and en suite facilities, the property features an open plan kitchen, diner and living room.

On the second floor is a large and bright, open-plan living room with a feature arched window and six Velux windows, that leads to a home gym, also with six windows.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The ground floor arrangement makes it an ideal space for entertaining.

From the reception hall with solid oak door, underfloor heating and staircase up with oak balustrade, is the spacious living room, a w.c., a utility room and the integral garage.

In the kitchen, with oak units and Corian worktops, is a central Island with integrated twin oven and grill, five-ring electric hob and cooker hood, and a Beko dishwasher. French doors lead outside.

The first floor's gallery landing leads to the principal bedroom, with a dressing area and luxury en-suite with a roll-top bath and shower unit.

Another double bedroom also has a dressing room and en-suite shower room. Two further bedrooms share a house bathroom with freestanding double-ended bath, and shower unit.

The open plan living kitchen has oak units, Corian worktops, and has integrated appliances.

The rear garden with manicured lawn has a large patio area, while a block-paved driveway provides parking, and leads to the garage.

Sandal has many local amenities, while commuters have the M1 within a short drive, with Sandal and Agbrigg train station also close by.

This home in Walton Station Lane, Wakefield, is for sale at £950,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.

