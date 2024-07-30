Take a tour of this super-stylish home for sale near Pontefract at £1.25m
Its unique interior is open plan and features Italian porcelain tiling and underfloor heating.
Bespoke hardwood windows, some of which are arched, are double glazed with views over surrounding countryside.
A striking reception hall with Gothic arched door leads in to the house, with an adjoining dining area, then the spacious kitchen with its vaulted ceiling, feature windows, bespoke units with granite worktops, and French doors out to the garden.
In the living room, with large windows to front and rear, is a solid stone fireplace with multi-fuel burner.
Further facilities include a guest toilet and a laundry room.
The first floor has three double bedrooms and a contemporary style, luxury house bathroom off its gallery landing. A main bedroom has its own en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe.
In the detached annexe is a reception hall with an office and a w.c., while above is a further bedroom leading to a sizeable attic room.
The living and dining kitchen is to the rear, and beyond it is an en suite double bedroom. Outside is a patio seating area and gardens.
The property stands in grounds of around 0.65 acres, with particularly long and private lawned gardens to the rear.
A pebbled driveway leads to a parking and turning area in front of the house, and continues round the side of the house to the annexe, where there is further parking.
Hazelnut Cottage, Middlefield Lane, Kirk Smeaton, Pontefract, is priced at £1,250,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
