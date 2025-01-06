Inside this bright and roomy £1m property of unique design

The individually designed house features an open plan living kitchen with a garden room, separate dining room and a large lounge.
With six double bedrooms are three bathrooms, and a home office.
Grounds of almost quarter of an acre include south-facing gardens, with parking space and a double garage.
A reception hall with amtico flooring leads in to the house, with a bespoke staircase to the gallery landing, and a cloakroom. A walk-in cupboard could be used as a study area.
A bay-fronted lounge has French doors to a garden terrace, while am inglenook-style fireplace holds a living flame gas fire.
The dining room has a walk-in bay with French doors to a garden terrace, and the open plan living kitchen includes seating space with French doors to outside, and a garden room.
With a granite-topped island, the kitchen’s appliances include an integral oven, a convection and microwave oven, a dishwasher and fridge freezer.
From the garden room, bi-folding doors open to the terrace - ideal for entertaining. A separate utility has access to the garage, and to outside.
Off the first floor landing, the main bedroom suite has a dressing area and an en suite shower room.
With another double room is a large room over the garage, and a home office.
Four more double bedrooms include one with an en suite, and three with wardrobes., plus the modern house bathroom.
The property’s south-facing lawned garden adjoins open countryside.
The double garage has power and light, and there’s an electric car charging point.
This home in Applehaigh Lane, Notton, Wakefield, is for sale at £1000,000, with Fine and Country, Huddersfield.
