The property is within a gated development of just three properties.The property is within a gated development of just three properties.
The property is within a gated development of just three properties.

Inside this bright and roomy £1m property of unique design

By Sally Burton
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:58 GMT
Standing within a gated development of three properties, with open countryside to the rear, is this six-bedroom village home with south-facing gardens.

The individually designed house features an open plan living kitchen with a garden room, separate dining room and a large lounge.

With six double bedrooms are three bathrooms, and a home office.

Grounds of almost quarter of an acre include south-facing gardens, with parking space and a double garage.

A reception hall with amtico flooring leads in to the house, with a bespoke staircase to the gallery landing, and a cloakroom. A walk-in cupboard could be used as a study area.

A bay-fronted lounge has French doors to a garden terrace, while am inglenook-style fireplace holds a living flame gas fire.

The dining room has a walk-in bay with French doors to a garden terrace, and the open plan living kitchen includes seating space with French doors to outside, and a garden room.

With a granite-topped island, the kitchen’s appliances include an integral oven, a convection and microwave oven, a dishwasher and fridge freezer.

From the garden room, bi-folding doors open to the terrace - ideal for entertaining. A separate utility has access to the garage, and to outside.

Off the first floor landing, the main bedroom suite has a dressing area and an en suite shower room.

With another double room is a large room over the garage, and a home office.

Four more double bedrooms include one with an en suite, and three with wardrobes., plus the modern house bathroom.

The property’s south-facing lawned garden adjoins open countryside.

The double garage has power and light, and there’s an electric car charging point.

This home in Applehaigh Lane, Notton, Wakefield​, is for sale at £1000,000, with Fine and Country, Huddersfield.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-at-the-stunning-interior-of-this-centuries-old-cottage-4926204

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-the-fabulous-flexible-space-inside-this-wrenthorpe-bungalow-for-sale-4921664

An overview of the rear of the property.

1. Applehaigh Lane, Notton, Wakefield​

An overview of the rear of the property. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
The hallway with its bespoke staircase and amtico flooring.

2. Applehaigh Lane, Notton, Wakefield​

The hallway with its bespoke staircase and amtico flooring. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
The bay-fronted lounge with feature fireplace.

3. Applehaigh Lane, Notton, Wakefield​

The bay-fronted lounge with feature fireplace. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
A spacious dining area.

4. Applehaigh Lane, Notton, Wakefield​

A spacious dining area. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Huddersfield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice