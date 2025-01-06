Inside this bright and roomy £1m property of unique design

The individually designed house features an open plan living kitchen with a garden room, separate dining room and a large lounge.

With six double bedrooms are three bathrooms, and a home office.

Grounds of almost quarter of an acre include south-facing gardens, with parking space and a double garage.

A reception hall with amtico flooring leads in to the house, with a bespoke staircase to the gallery landing, and a cloakroom. A walk-in cupboard could be used as a study area.

A bay-fronted lounge has French doors to a garden terrace, while am inglenook-style fireplace holds a living flame gas fire.

The dining room has a walk-in bay with French doors to a garden terrace, and the open plan living kitchen includes seating space with French doors to outside, and a garden room.

With a granite-topped island, the kitchen’s appliances include an integral oven, a convection and microwave oven, a dishwasher and fridge freezer.

From the garden room, bi-folding doors open to the terrace - ideal for entertaining. A separate utility has access to the garage, and to outside.

Off the first floor landing, the main bedroom suite has a dressing area and an en suite shower room.

With another double room is a large room over the garage, and a home office.

Four more double bedrooms include one with an en suite, and three with wardrobes., plus the modern house bathroom.

The property’s south-facing lawned garden adjoins open countryside.

The double garage has power and light, and there’s an electric car charging point.

This home in Applehaigh Lane, Notton, Wakefield​, is for sale at £1000,000, with Fine and Country, Huddersfield.

1 . Applehaigh Lane, Notton, Wakefield​ An overview of the rear of the property. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales

2 . Applehaigh Lane, Notton, Wakefield​ The hallway with its bespoke staircase and amtico flooring. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales

3 . Applehaigh Lane, Notton, Wakefield​ The bay-fronted lounge with feature fireplace. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales