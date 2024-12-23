See the fabulous flexible space inside this Wrenthorpe bungalow for sale

A spacious entrance hall with wooden flooring gives access to all key areas of the home, including the​ lounge​ with dining room, ​the kitchen, three bedrooms, and the bathroom.

The L-shaped lounge and dining room offers simple indoor to outdoor living in the warmer months through patio doors that open to the rear garden.

This versatile space connects to the games room, with its built-in bar and a full-sized snooker table - an ideal space for hosting guests or enjoying family time.

In the kitchen are fitted units, with a double electric oven and hob with extractor fan, space for a fridge, and plumbing for a washing machine.

All three bedrooms are good-size doubles with neutral décor and carpets.

The main bedroom includes fitted wardrobes and has access to the loft using a pull-down ladder.

A second bedroom has a wash hand basin, and the third bedroom is also spacious.

The house bathroom has a modern four-piece suite and plenty of storage.

Sited within the sought-after village of Wrenthorpe, this attractive bungalow is handy for public transport links, local amenities, and the motorway network.

​There is off-road parking for up to three cars and a well-maintained lawn​ to the front, while to the rear is a private and enclosed lawned garden with flowerbeds, seating areas, a shed and a greenhouse.

​This home in M​ount Avenue, Wrenthorpe​, Wakefield, has an asking price of £440,000, with Purplebricks, covering Wakefield.

