See inside this luxury Wakefield home with a dream living kitchen

With an open plan, 40-foot long kitchen, dining and family room, and two further reception rooms on the ground floor, the five double-bedroom home can cater for larger size families with ease.

The showpiece, open plan and high spec kitchen is to the rear of the house – an ideal place for those who love to experiment in the kitchen, or for time spent entertaining family and friends. A separate utility room is an added facility.

To the rear of the family room is a bright and versatile space currently in use as a playroom, with bi-folding doors to the garden, creating easy indoor to outdoor living.

A very spacious bay-fronted lounge is another lovely room in which to relax or entertain. And there’s a separate study or home office, along with a ground floor w.c.. All five individually designed bedrooms are on the first floor, two of which have walk-in dressing rooms and elegant en-suite bathrooms.

One other bedroom also has its own en-suite shower room, while the remaining two bedrooms share access to the stylish house bathroom.

The large, landscaped and private garden is designed for family enjoyment, and with outdoor entertaining in mind. Mainly lawn, it has a well-placed patio seating area for making the most of the warmer months of the year.

To the front of the property there is off-street parking for several cars, and a double garage with both power and light.

This property in White Hall Grange, Bradford Road, Wakefield, is for sale at a price of £850,000, with Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234881.

