A front view of the impressive property on an exclusive development of five homes.placeholder image
A front view of the impressive property on an exclusive development of five homes.

See inside this luxury Wakefield home with a dream living kitchen

By Sally Burton
Published 17th Dec 2024, 16:12 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 16:22 BST
This large detached home, for sale within an exclusive five property development, offers an exceptional family lifestyle, with a contemporary, luxurious interior.

With an open plan, 40-foot long kitchen, dining and family room, and two further reception rooms on the ground floor, the five double-bedroom home can cater for larger size families with ease.

The showpiece, open plan and high spec kitchen is to the rear of the house – an ideal place for those who love to experiment in the kitchen, or for time spent entertaining family and friends. A separate utility room is an added facility.

To the rear of the family room is a bright and versatile space currently in use as a playroom, with bi-folding doors to the garden, creating easy indoor to outdoor living.

A very spacious bay-fronted lounge is another lovely room in which to relax or entertain. And there’s a separate study or home office, along with a ground floor w.c.. All five individually designed bedrooms are on the first floor, two of which have walk-in dressing rooms and elegant en-suite bathrooms.

One other bedroom also has its own en-suite shower room, while the remaining two bedrooms share access to the stylish house bathroom.

The large, landscaped and private garden is designed for family enjoyment, and with outdoor entertaining in mind. Mainly lawn, it has a well-placed patio seating area for making the most of the warmer months of the year.

To the front of the property there is off-street parking for several cars, and a double garage with both power and light.

This property in White Hall Grange, Bradford Road, Wakefield, is for sale at a price of £850,000, with Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234881.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-dream-home-with-large-kitchen-diner-and-cosy-multi-fuel-stoves-4911197

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-charming-family-home-with-large-kitchen-diner-4902620

The hallway of the light and airy Wakefield home.

1. White Hall Grange, Bradford Road, Wakefield

The hallway of the light and airy Wakefield home. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield

Photo Sales
The contemporary lounge.

2. White Hall Grange, Bradford Road, Wakefield

The contemporary lounge. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield

Photo Sales
The high spec, open plan kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar.

3. White Hall Grange, Bradford Road, Wakefield

The high spec, open plan kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield

Photo Sales
The open plan arrangement within the swish interior of the home.

4. White Hall Grange, Bradford Road, Wakefield

The open plan arrangement within the swish interior of the home. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice