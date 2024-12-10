Take a look inside this charming family home with large kitchen diner

Carefully updated to include a modern family kitchen and contemporary style bathroom, the fully renovated home is arranged over two floors.

With a front stone wall topped with railings and hedging, the property has a private driveway, and is close to both local amenities and transport links.

A front door with stained glass panels leads in to an entrance hall with staircase leading up.

The spacious living room has a full height bay window, with a large feature period fireplace, and display alcoves to either side of the fireplace and chimney breast.

​In the modern family kitchen​ are fitted units and a central island with a sink unit and breakfast bar, along with display shelving, and a large window with a window seat.

There is plenty of space for a dining table and chairs, and for any additional free-standing furniture, such as a comfy sofa.

​From the first floor landing are three light and airy, individually styled bedrooms, with large windows admitting plenty of natural light.

One bedroom has a period fireplace as an attractive feature.

The stylish family bathroom suite includes a large, free-standing bath tub, and a walk in shower unit.

​There are two parking spaces to the side of the property, and a charming, low maintainance garden with astroturf, along with a seating area.

Finished to a high standard throughout, with period features, the property has a great location in High Ackworth.

This home in Greystone Mews, Ackworth, West Yorkshire, is on the market for a price of £400,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

