Inside this carefully updated home with stunning fireplaces, chandeliers and sash windows

Double doors open to an entrance vestibule that in turn leads to an impressive dining hall.

Period features, from traditional fireplaces, to sash windows and chandeliers can be seen throughout the home, adding to its timeless charm.

A stunning open-plan kitchen and dining area lends itself well to everyday living and to entertaining.

The kitchen features high-end appliances, bespoke cabinetry, and granite countertops, with a sizable central island, while the dining area flows through to the orangery, with the south facing rear garden visible through its full-height windows.

Also on the ground floor is a private study with sash windows and shutters, a snug lounge with an open fireplace, a utility room and a w.c..

Each of four double bedrooms is individually designed, with natural light flooding in through windows that display lovely countryside.

Bathrooms are both modern and stylish.

One bedroom has access to a loft conversion that provides flexible space, ideal for many uses.

A bespoke oak study is a new addition and overlooks the gallery landing and beyond to the courtyard.

The lawned and well established rear garden is private and has a large patio area, while a lovely courtyard rose garden is to the front of the property.

There is plenty of communal parking space, with a double garage that has power and lighting, an electric door and loft storage.

Village amenities in Sandal, Newmillerdam and Walton are all within easy reach, as are major transport links.

The Coach House, Chevet Park Court, Chevet Lane, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is offered for sale at a price of £825,000, with Fine and Country, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234881.

