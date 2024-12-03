The stunning breakfast kitchen has fitted units and quartz worktops.placeholder image
Inside this stylishly updated home with open plan elements

By Sally Burton
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 14:29 BST
With an open plan, modern interior, and sizable lawned gardens plus off-street parking, this four-bedroom detached property has great family space.

Its front aspect has a porch, through which you enter the open plan arrangement on the ground floor.

The kitchen with dining and breakfast room has modern units with quartz work tops, space for a range style cooker, and an integrated dishwasher, plus wine cooler.

A bay window to the side and two front windows provide plenty of natural light, and there are spotlights to the ceiling.

A w.c. and a separate utility room are also at this level, the latter having fitted units and space for appliances, with doors to the garden and garage.

The main hallway, with understairs storage, has stairs to the first floor, and leads on to the living room with its multi-fuel burning stove with brick surround, stone hearth and wooden mantle, and the play room that has French doors to the rear garden.

All four bedrooms and two stylish bathrooms are off the first floor landing, with a boarded loft. One bedroom has fitted wardrobes.

One bathroom has a double shower cubicle, while the other has an overhead shower to the bath, and both have w.c. facilities.

Double iron gates open to the property's driveway, that has plenty of parking, and wraps around the side of the house.

To the front is an attached garage with power and light, and a lawned, established garden.

To the rear is a lawned garden with mature trees and shrubs, a pebbled area and two paved patios, enclosed by walls and fencing.

This home in Houndhill Lane, Featherstone, Pontefract​, is for sale at a price of £475,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Normanton and Pontefract.

An exterior view of the attractive Featherstone property.

Houndhill Lane, Featherstone, Pontefract​

An exterior view of the attractive Featherstone property.

The bright and modern kitchen with dining area.

Houndhill Lane, Featherstone, Pontefract​

The bright and modern kitchen with dining area.

Plenty of space for a larger style dining suite.

Houndhill Lane, Featherstone, Pontefract​

Plenty of space for a larger style dining suite.

A bright and roomy hallway.

Houndhill Lane, Featherstone, Pontefract​

A bright and roomy hallway.

