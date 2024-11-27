A view of the impressive Horbury home, with its extensive private garden.A view of the impressive Horbury home, with its extensive private garden.
See the bright and social interior of this magnificent Grade ll-listed home

By Sally Burton
Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:06 BST
This stand-out property in the lovely town of Horbury is Grade ll-listed. It is bright, modern and comfortable inside, while keeping its timeless character and many original features.

On a sizable plot, the property also offers development opportunities, with a number of outbuildings that could be utilised in various ways, subject to planning approval.

T​he house interior has many bright and flexible reception rooms, and plenty of space generally at ground floor level, but the heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen diner, a​ light-filled, sociable space that flows ​through to the dining area and adjoining living room.

Th​e open-concept ​internal layout is ideal for ​family get-togethers or when entertaining ​a number of friends.

A separate, pleasant family room leads to the rear all-season sunroom with its views over the private gardens.

To complete the ground floor there's a separate w.c. and a handy utility room.

Upstairs, there are four good size bedrooms, the main bedroom having its own en suite bathroom.

​The remaining bedrooms hav​e access to two ​stylish house bathrooms.

An additional room is currently used as a dressing room but could easily serve as a fifth bedroom or be adapted to alternative use if require​d.

Among a range of outbuildings is one with an upper floor currently housing a games room, but which also has the potential to become a home office, studio, or annex​e.

Well maintained, private gardens stretch to the side and rear of the house, with mature planting and established boundaries.

There is also provision for gated, secure parking for many vehicles in front of the outbuildings.

Grove House, Daw Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, West Yorkshire​, is for sale at a price of £950,000, with Fine and Country Estate Agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234881.

The property includes garaging and a number of outbuildings that have potential for development.

