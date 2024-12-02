The impressive exterior of the St John's apartment.The impressive exterior of the St John's apartment.
The impressive exterior of the St John's apartment.

Inside this luxury apartment for sale in fashionable St John's area

By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 09:48 BST
This stunning Grade ll-listed two-bedroom apartment in one of Wakefield’s most fashionable areas is up for sale.

The high spec, first floor leasehold property in St John's Square, Wakefield, is ready to move in to, and offers timeless charm with period features and modern comforts in a very stylish setting.

Finished to an exceptionally high standard throughout, the spacious two-bedroom property has a shared rear garden, with on-street parking.

There are 980 years left on the lease, with an annual service charge of £500 per annum, and ground rent of £150 per annum.

9, St. Johns Square, Wakefield, WF1 2QX, is for sale at £325,000 with Purplebricks Wakefield.

The stunning large lounge within the property.

1. 9, St. Johns Square, Wakefield, WF1 2QX

The stunning large lounge within the property. Photo: G11 PHOTOGRAPHY

The hallway of the two-bedroom apartment.

2. 9, St. Johns Square, Wakefield, WF1 2QX

The hallway of the two-bedroom apartment. Photo: G11 PHOTOGRAPHY

Large Georgian style windows admit plenty of natural light to the property.

3. 9, St. Johns Square, Wakefield, WF1 2QX

Large Georgian style windows admit plenty of natural light to the property. Photo: G11 PHOTOGRAPHY

The breakfast kitchen has plenty of space and storage.

4. 9, St. Johns Square, Wakefield, WF1 2QX

The breakfast kitchen has plenty of space and storage. Photo: G11 PHOTOGRAPHY

