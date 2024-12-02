Inside this luxury apartment for sale in fashionable St John's area

The high spec, first floor leasehold property in St John's Square, Wakefield, is ready to move in to, and offers timeless charm with period features and modern comforts in a very stylish setting.
On the market currently with Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3OyJhTa
Finished to an exceptionally high standard throughout, the spacious two-bedroom property has a shared rear garden, with on-street parking.
There are 980 years left on the lease, with an annual service charge of £500 per annum, and ground rent of £150 per annum.
9, St. Johns Square, Wakefield, WF1 2QX, is for sale at £325,000 with Purplebricks Wakefield.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-the-bright-and-social-interior-of-this-magnificent-grade-ll-listed-home-4886116
www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-exceptional-walton-home-with-stunning-kitchen-and-large-conservatory-4878081