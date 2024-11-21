The front aspect of the detached Walton property.The front aspect of the detached Walton property.
The front aspect of the detached Walton property.

Inside this exceptional Walton home, with stunning kitchen and large conservatory

By Sally Burton
Published 21st Nov 2024, 17:07 GMT
This larger style detached home in a much sought after residential area is in the heart of a semi-rural village, and is also close to Walton Country Park, for those who enjoy time out in nature.

Occupying a substantial plot with great kerb appeal, the property has main accommodation arranged over two floors​, and features well appointed​,​ family-size rooms.

To see the property in full, visit the Purplebricks listing at: https://fave.co/4i1ZPjM

The ground floor comprises an inviting entrance hall, with guest w.c., then a range of versatile rooms that include an impressive lounge, with double doors through to a particularly large conservatory with a solid roof, that has the space for flexible use.

There's a swish fitted kitchen​ and diner​ with sleek cabinetry and an island unit, a family ​room with dining room, and a utility room with a useful walk-in pantry.

At first floor level, the main bedroom has an en-suite shower room and dressing room, then there are three further double bedrooms, two of which share an en-suite 'Jack and Jill' shower room, and a modern house bathroom.

There is also a good size enclosed rear garden, a double garage with plenty of off street parking, and solar panels.

​The property is ideally placed for local schools, shops and transport amenities. Motorway links are also close by, for anyone who needs to travel for work or for other reasons.

​This home in Greenside, Walton, Wakefield​, is for sale at a price of £670,000, with Purplebricks, covering Wakefield.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A large and light living room.

A modern fitted kitchen with outdoor access.

Plenty of versatile conservatory space.

The dining room in the property.

