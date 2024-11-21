Inside this exceptional Walton home, with stunning kitchen and large conservatory

Occupying a substantial plot with great kerb appeal, the property has main accommodation arranged over two floors​, and features well appointed​,​ family-size rooms.

To see the property in full, visit the Purplebricks listing at: https://fave.co/4i1ZPjM

The ground floor comprises an inviting entrance hall, with guest w.c., then a range of versatile rooms that include an impressive lounge, with double doors through to a particularly large conservatory with a solid roof, that has the space for flexible use.

There's a swish fitted kitchen​ and diner​ with sleek cabinetry and an island unit, a family ​room with dining room, and a utility room with a useful walk-in pantry.

At first floor level, the main bedroom has an en-suite shower room and dressing room, then there are three further double bedrooms, two of which share an en-suite 'Jack and Jill' shower room, and a modern house bathroom.

There is also a good size enclosed rear garden, a double garage with plenty of off street parking, and solar panels.

​The property is ideally placed for local schools, shops and transport amenities. Motorway links are also close by, for anyone who needs to travel for work or for other reasons.

​This home in Greenside, Walton, Wakefield​, is for sale at a price of £670,000, with Purplebricks, covering Wakefield.

2 . Greenside, Walton, Wakefield​ A modern fitted kitchen with outdoor access. Photo: Purplebricks, covering Wakefield Photo Sales