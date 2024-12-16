See inside this dream home with large kitchen diner, and cosy multi-fuel stoves

A beamed and spacious entrance hallway, with a staircase up to the first floor, has doors to two front reception rooms, one of which is of a large size, with a multi-fuel burning stove set within a feature, exposed stone wall.

The second beamed front room is ideal as a snug, and also has a multi-fuel burning stove adding the cosy factor, and set within the chimney breast.

To the rear of the property, a roomy kitchen has a Belfast sink and fitted units with space for a range cooker.

Flowing from the kitchen is an impressive dining space that's perfect for family and for entertaining guests, with French doors leading to the side garden, and there’s space for additional relaxed seating.

The first floor landing gives access to all four double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Three bedrooms have built in wardrobes, and the stylish house bathroom is fitted with a four piece suite comprising a bath, a w.c., a wash-basin and a walk-in shower cubicle.

There is plenty of off-street parking to the front of the home, with a gated entrance and stairs leading to the property from the extensive garden.

The garden circles the entire property with a lawn and patio area to the front, and a rear lawned garden that has ample space for a ‘grown your own’ fruit and vegetable section.

Gated access leads to Dovecote Drive from the rear garden.

The property’s plot in total is around 0.22 acres.

This property in Main Street, Ledston, ​Castleford, WF10 2AB​, is currently for sale at a price of £699,995, with Manning Stainton Estate Agents, Garforth.

