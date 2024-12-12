See inside this stylish four-bed home with a bespoke breakfast kitchen

The front aspect of the stunning Notton home.

​Windows displaying views right across the valley feature in this stunning family home, for sale in the pretty, semi-rural village of Notton.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

With a landscaped rear garden with Indian stone patio, this spacious home also includes a broad driveway, a front rockery garden and an integral double garage.

A reception hall with staircase leads to a w.c., the living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast room, and two cloakrooms.

With triple-aspect windows, the living room has a gas fire on a Yorkshire stone hearth, with decorative brick interior and wood mantle.

A feature archway links to the dining room that in turn has French doors to the conservatory.

The versatile conservatory has doors to the garden, with downlights, and a tinted 'self cleaning' glass roof.

Modern units line the kitchen with breakfast room, with integrated appliances that include an oven and grill, microwave, a four-ring ceramic hob, and a fridge freezer.

The separate utility room has access to outside, and to the integral double garage​ with both power and light.

All four bedrooms on the first floor have fitted wardrobes. Two rooms also have en suite shower rooms, and there's a bespoke, fully-tiled bathroom with contemporary suite that includes a free-standing bath, and a walk-in shower.

There is loft access from the landing.

​Cast-iron gates give entry to an L-shape block-paved driveway providing parking for several vehicles.

A timber gate ​and paved pathway​ lead to the established rear garden, that includes a feature pond​, and ​a timber shed​. Field views stretch beyond the boundaries.

This home in Applehaigh Lane, Notton​, is priced at £700,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.