See inside this stylish four-bed home with a bespoke breakfast kitchen
With a landscaped rear garden with Indian stone patio, this spacious home also includes a broad driveway, a front rockery garden and an integral double garage.
A reception hall with staircase leads to a w.c., the living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast room, and two cloakrooms.
With triple-aspect windows, the living room has a gas fire on a Yorkshire stone hearth, with decorative brick interior and wood mantle.
A feature archway links to the dining room that in turn has French doors to the conservatory.
The versatile conservatory has doors to the garden, with downlights, and a tinted 'self cleaning' glass roof.
Modern units line the kitchen with breakfast room, with integrated appliances that include an oven and grill, microwave, a four-ring ceramic hob, and a fridge freezer.
The separate utility room has access to outside, and to the integral double garage with both power and light.
All four bedrooms on the first floor have fitted wardrobes. Two rooms also have en suite shower rooms, and there's a bespoke, fully-tiled bathroom with contemporary suite that includes a free-standing bath, and a walk-in shower.
There is loft access from the landing.
Cast-iron gates give entry to an L-shape block-paved driveway providing parking for several vehicles.
A timber gate and paved pathway lead to the established rear garden, that includes a feature pond, and a timber shed. Field views stretch beyond the boundaries.
This home in Applehaigh Lane, Notton, is priced at £700,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-charming-family-home-with-large-kitchen-diner-4902620