See inside this stylish four-bed home with a bespoke breakfast kitchen

By Sally Burton
Published 12th Dec 2024, 10:40 BST
The front aspect of the stunning Notton home.The front aspect of the stunning Notton home.
The front aspect of the stunning Notton home.
​Windows displaying views right across the valley feature in this stunning family home, for sale in the pretty, semi-rural village of Notton.

With a landscaped rear garden with Indian stone patio, this spacious home also includes a broad driveway, a front rockery garden and an integral double garage.

A reception hall with staircase leads to a w.c., the living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast room, and two cloakrooms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With triple-aspect windows, the living room has a gas fire on a Yorkshire stone hearth, with decorative brick interior and wood mantle.

A feature archway links to the dining room that in turn has French doors to the conservatory.

The versatile conservatory has doors to the garden, with downlights, and a tinted 'self cleaning' glass roof.

Modern units line the kitchen with breakfast room, with integrated appliances that include an oven and grill, microwave, a four-ring ceramic hob, and a fridge freezer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The separate utility room has access to outside, and to the integral double garage​ with both power and light.

A spacious, light living room with gas fire on Yorkshire stone hearth.A spacious, light living room with gas fire on Yorkshire stone hearth.
A spacious, light living room with gas fire on Yorkshire stone hearth.

All four bedrooms on the first floor have fitted wardrobes. Two rooms also have en suite shower rooms, and there's a bespoke, fully-tiled bathroom with contemporary suite that includes a free-standing bath, and a walk-in shower.

There is loft access from the landing.

​Cast-iron gates give entry to an L-shape block-paved driveway providing parking for several vehicles.

A timber gate ​and paved pathway​ lead to the established rear garden, that includes a feature pond​, and ​a timber shed​. Field views stretch beyond the boundaries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The bespoke breakfast kitchen, with integrated appliances.The bespoke breakfast kitchen, with integrated appliances.
The bespoke breakfast kitchen, with integrated appliances.

This home in Applehaigh Lane, Notton​, is priced at £700,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-charming-family-home-with-large-kitchen-diner-4902620

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-carefully-updated-home-with-stunning-fireplaces-chandeliers-and-sash-windows-4895444

Related topics:YorkshireWakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice