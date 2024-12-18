Step inside this stone-built period property with a stunning interior
Originally a farmhouse, the property has private gardens, along with an extensive annexe with scope for a variety of uses, from additional accommodation to home office space.
The charming old stone house has a formal front entrance door, leading into a central reception hall with a hand-made oak staircase and guest cloakroom to the side.
A living room overlooking the garden has a feature fireplace, while another separate sitting room has wooden beams to the ceiling. Both have log-burner style gas stoves.
The dining kitchen has fitted units with granite worktops and a matching island unit, plus a range of integrated appliances, and a window seat adds timeless charm.
Three double bedrooms, plus a further small single bedroom are on the first floor, with a well appointed family bathroom.
One of the bedrooms has a mezzanine study area as a quaint addition.
A broad, block paved driveway owned by The Manor House leads up to the property, and also gives access to a couple of neighbouring properties.
Opposite the house there is private parking, an extensive annexe building, two sheds and a cabin.
Gardens wrap around the house with a patio seating area to the rear, surrounded by a lawn and an ornamental pond.
A further decked seating area spreads around the house to the front where there is another enclosed garden, and storage sheds.
This property in High Street, Normanton, is for sale at £700,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
