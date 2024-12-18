Step inside this stone-built period property with a stunning interior

A view of the stone property from its gardens.

Standing proudly within a conservation area, yet close to a wide range of town amenities, this Grade ll-listed stone house dates back as far as 1629.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Originally a farmhouse, ​the property has private garde​ns, along with an extensive annex​e with scope for a variety of uses​, from additional accommodation to home office space.

​The charming old stone house has a formal front entrance door​, ​leading into a central reception hall with a hand​-made oak staircase and guest cloakroom to the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​A living room overlooking the garden ​has a feature fireplace​, while another separate sitting room ​has wooden beam​s to the ceiling​. Both have log-burner style gas stoves.

The dining kitchen ​has fitted units with granite worktops and a matching island unit​, plus a range of integrated appliances​, and a window seat​ adds timeless charm.

Three double bedrooms, plus a further small single bedroom​ are on the first floor, ​with a well appointed family bathroom.

​One of the bedrooms has a mezzanine study area​ as a quaint addition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​A broad​, block paved driveway​ owned by The Manor House​ leads up to the property, and also gives access to a couple of neighbouring properties.

The beamed snug has a living flame effect gas fire within a stone fireplace.

​Opposite the house there is private parking, a​n extensive annex​e building, two sheds and a cabin.

​Gardens​ wrap around the house with a patio s​eating area to the rear, surrounded by a lawn and ​an ornamental pond.

A further decked s​eating area ​spreads around the house to the front where there is another enclosed garden​, and storage sheds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​This property in High Street, Normanton​, is for sale at £700,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.

The stunning kitchen, with a central island and a charming window seat.