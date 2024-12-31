Take a look at the stunning interior of this centuries-old cottage

Formerly part of the Badsworth Estate, the cottage was once home to the village milkman, and has been carefully updated, retaining many original features.

With a traditional farmhouse aesthetic, the detached property has three large double bedrooms, a detached garage and parking.

Beautiful gardens wrap around the cottage, that is entered through a front boot room.

An entrance hall has shaker-style cupboards, with a window seat, and off the hallway is a high spec shower room.

Living space within lounge and dining room is split by a structural pillar and stone steps. Ceiling beams, rustic walls, and unique features bring warmth and character.

The lounge area is cosy, with a multi-fuel stove, while the bright, dual-aspect dining room has French doors to a patio.

There's a beamed snug with log burner, then the modernised breakfast kitchen with bespoke, handmade wood cabinets, oak flooring, and a built-in corner dining area in oak.

A Rayburn stove is accompanied by Neff built-in appliances, while a stable door leads outside.

An orangery with garden views displays original stone walls.

Farmhouse doors lead to three large bedrooms from the landing, the main bedroom having fitted furniture and en suite facilities.

The second beamed bedroom has fitted wardrobes, while the third has an asymmetrical sloped roof, and a view of church, village and fields.

A beamed family bathroom has a large curved-edge bath, with a separate shower enclosure.

The Croft's pristine garden is well stocked with hedging, shrubs and trees forming boundaries around lawns, flower beds and a wrap-around patio.

The Croft, Back Lane, Badsworth, is for sale at £750,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477.

